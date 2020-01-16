SCL event: California Consumer Privacy Act: A game-changer for the US with UK implications. Compare and Contrast with GDPR – Thursday 16 January 2020, London

When: 16/01/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Non-member: £192.00

Professional member: £108.00

Hosted and sponsored by Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP

Date: Thursday 16 January 2020

Time: 4 pm – 6 pm (Registration from 3.30 pm; drinks and networking after the event from 6 pm)

Venue: Womble Bond Dickinson 4 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AU Map

@computersandlaw @WBD_UK @WBD_US

Chair:

Andrew Parsons, Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson (UK)

Speakers and panel:

Peter McLaughlin, Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson (US)

Malcolm Dowden, Legal Director, Womble Bond Dickinson (UK)

Emma Butler, Data Protection Officer, Yoti

Paul Donovan, Global Compliance Privacy Associate General Counsel and GDPR Data Protection Officer, AIG

Programme:

Andrew Parsons: Introduction and welcome





Introduction and welcome Peter McLaughlin will explain what the CCPA requires, how it applies globally and predicted impact of the CCPA in the US and the UK





will explain what the CCPA requires, how it applies globally and predicted impact of the CCPA in the US and the UK Malcolm Dowden will then explain why the CCPA, while a game changer for the US, does not go as far as GDPR, including the critical difference whereby the CCPA does not require businesses to have a legal basis for processing personal data





will then explain why the CCPA, while a game changer for the US, does not go as far as GDPR, including the critical difference whereby the CCPA does not require businesses to have a legal basis for processing personal data Panel discussion: How are UK and other firms identifying their CCPA risk, how to benefit from GDPR operations, and what requirements are unique. Q&A and an opportunity for the audience to participate and challenge the predictions, propose their thoughts and share their experiences.





Administration notes:

The cost of attendance at this meeting is £90 + VAT (£108) for SCL members and £160 + VAT (£192) for non-members. Bookings can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice.



Concessionary places are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org



VAT invoices will be issued to all delegates.

Fees can be paid by cheque (cheques should be made payable to "Society for Computers and Law"), Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is the earlier.



Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, 6 copies of the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £135.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org



Please note the booking terms and conditions which apply to all SCL events: Application online or by email constitutes a firm booking and an undertaking to pay the event attendance fee. Cancellations will not be accepted (and refunds made) unless received in the Society's offices in Bristol at least one week before the date of the relevant event.



SCL Code of conduct for SCL events

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the venue, content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.

Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH