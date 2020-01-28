SCL IT Disputes Group event- Software Disputes: a review of the recent law on ownership of copyright, injunctive relief and remedies - Tuesday 28 January 2020, London

When: 28/01/2020

Non-member: £84.00

Professional member: £42.00

Hosted and sponsored by Serle Court

Date: Tuesday 28 January 2020

Time: 4.30 pm - 6.00 pm (Registration from 4 pm; drinks and networking from 6 pm)

Venue: Serle Court, 6 New Square, Lincoln’s Inn, London, WC2A 3QS. Map

Speakers:

Michael Edenborough QC, Serle Court

Stephanie Wickenden, Barrister, Serle Court

Adrian de Froment, Barrister, Serle Court

Stephanie Thompson, Barrister, Serle Court

Zoe O'Sullivan QC, Serle Court

This event will cover the following topics:

• Ownership of copyright in software: Michael Edenborough QC and Stephanie Wickenden

• Confidential information cases: restraint of trade/employee terms/injunctive relief: Adrian de Froment and Stephanie Thompson

• Recent decisions on remedies in software infringement cases: Zoe O’Sullivan QC





