SCL Annual Conference 2020, Thursday 24 September 2020, London

When: 24/09/2020

Prices:

Non-member: £636.00

Professional member: £420.00

The skills and innovations you need to understand in order to practice tech law in the 2020's. Essential training from only £350 + VAT

Date: Thursday 24 September 2020

Venue: Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Savoy Place, London, WC2R 0BL. Map

Registration: from 8.30 am

Co-Chairs:

Patricia Shaw, SCL Trustee, CEO, Beyond Reach

Mark Lumley, SCL Trustee, Partner, Shulmans LLP



The Annual Conference programme will be available shortly.



You may also be interested in attending: SCL "Tech Law for Good" Awards 2020 - Thursday 24 September 2020. A discount is available for those wising to attend the Annual Conference and the SCL Tech Law for Good Awards Ceremony and Dinner. Please contact Sarah Forster sarah.forster@scl.org for more details.





Why you should attend this Conference

The SCL Annual Conference provides an unrivalled opportunity to hone your understanding of some of the critical tech law issues facing our sector. Debate and discussion among the knowledgeable audience will add depth and additional insight to the day’s presentations where you will also gain valuable practical takeaways to apply to your daily practice.

Who Should Attend?

Tech Lawyers (in private practice and in-house)

Tech Law academics and students

Tech sector professionals & managers who need to understand the regulatory environment

Anyone interested in global IT law

Networking and social opportunities

The Conference programme deliberately provides plenty of time to interact with peers and is the perfect opportunity to network, share experience and discuss the critical issues with fellow delegates, speakers and panellists. Plus, the benefit that the new competence CPD regime allows this high-level engagement to count towards your ongoing education.



Booking fees include:

Attendance at the Conference

Conference materials

Refreshments and lunch

Drinks reception



Conference fees:

The cost of attending the SCL Annual Conference on 24 September 2020 will be £350 + VAT (£420) for SCL members and £530 + VAT (£636) for non-members.

Concessionary rates for academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact sarah.forster@scl.org for more information.



SCL Code of conduct for SCL events

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of SCL to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.



