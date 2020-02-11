Society for Computers and Law Annual General Meeting - Tuesday 11 February 2020, London

When: 11/02/2020

Code:

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Date: Tuesday 11 February 2020

Time: 6.30 - 6.45 pm (In the main auditorium)

Venue: Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EG. Map



Company No. 1133537

Charity No. 266331

Society for Computers & Law

NOTICE is hereby given that the forty-fifth Annual General Meeting of the above Company will be held at 18.30 hours on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EG Map , when the following Ordinary Business will be transacted:-

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Apologies for absence

To approve the minutes of the forty-fourth Annual General Meeting held on 4 February 2019

To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019

To appoint new trustees or re-appoint trustees retiring by rotation.

By order of the Trustee Board

Caroline Gould (Company Secretary)

Dated this 17th day of January 2020



NOTES

The minutes of the forty-fourth Annual General Meeting held on 4 February 2019 and the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 can be found in the Company information page of this website.



A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the above-mentioned meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the company, to attend and vote instead of him or her.

If you have any questions in relation to the AGM please contact Caroline Gould at caroline.gould@scl.org

If you would like to attend the meeting please email sarah.forster@scl.org by 17.00 hours on Wednesday 5 February 2020. This is for security purposes and your compliance with this request would be appreciated.

If you find that you are able to attend after the deadline, please telephone the office on 0117 904 1242 so that we can inform our hosts.

Caroline Gould

Company Secretary

Society for Computers and Law

Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.

T: 0117 904 1242

E: caroline.gould@scl.org