When: 11/02/2020
Code:
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Date: Tuesday 11 February 2020
Time: 6.30 - 6.45 pm (In the main auditorium)
Venue: Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EG. Map
Company No. 1133537
Charity No. 266331
Society for Computers & Law
NOTICE is hereby given that the forty-fifth Annual General Meeting of the above Company will be held at 18.30 hours on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EG Map , when the following Ordinary Business will be transacted:-
ORDINARY BUSINESS
By order of the Trustee Board
Caroline Gould (Company Secretary)
Dated this 17th day of January 2020
NOTES
The minutes of the forty-fourth Annual General Meeting held on 4 February 2019 and the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 can be found in the Company information page of this website.
A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the above-mentioned meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the company, to attend and vote instead of him or her.
If you have any questions in relation to the AGM please contact Caroline Gould at caroline.gould@scl.org
If you would like to attend the meeting please email sarah.forster@scl.org by 17.00 hours on Wednesday 5 February 2020. This is for security purposes and your compliance with this request would be appreciated.
If you find that you are able to attend after the deadline, please telephone the office on 0117 904 1242 so that we can inform our hosts.
Caroline Gould
Company Secretary
Society for Computers and Law
Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.
T: 0117 904 1242
E: caroline.gould@scl.org