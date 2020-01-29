SSCL event: Introduction to digital evidence for lawyers - Wednesday 29 January 2020, Edinburgh

When: 29/01/2020

Code:

A meeting of the Scottish SCL - free to attend and open to all

Date: Wednesday 29 January 2020

Time: 6.00 - 7.00 pm (Registration and refreshments from 5.30 pm)

Venue: Burness Paull, 50 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9WJ Map

CPD: 1 hour (for Scottish Solicitors and Advocates)



Speaker:

Basil Manoussos, Manager of The Cyber Academy at Edinburgh Napier University, and Digital Forensics & Cybercrime Consultant at Strathclyde Forensics.

In a world we are increasingly living our lives online, the traces we leave behind us are often electronic. As English prosecutors know to their cost, cases can be derailed by a failure to search personal media accounts such as Facebook and texts.

But, if evidence in electronic form has become more important, it also brings with it a whole new raft of problems, both at international level and on the ground. At international level, electronic evidence knows no geographical boundaries. Whereas a fingerprint is found in a single defined location, an electronic one can be found in a server in one company, operated by an ISP found in another, and relating to an individual in a third. Cybercrime itself likewise knows no physical boundaries, and the law is rushing to catch up with the problems which come with that.

On the ground also, where does the investigator begin to look? When he finds the evidence he needs, how does he recover it and how does he ensure its integrity?

In this fascinating talk given by one of the leaders in this field, Basil will use real case studies to give a guide to the perplexed and illumination of what can often be to many a dark and obscure area of evidence.

Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and open to all. Please email mail@sscl.org to book a place

Speaker's Details:

Basil Manoussos is Manager of The Cyber Academy at Edinburgh Napier University, and Digital Forensics & Cybercrime Consultant at Strathclyde Forensics.



Basil is an Expert Witness, specialising in Digital Forensics & Digital Evidence. He has a long and diverse business background of more than three decades.



For the last ten years he has been working as a Digital Forensics & Cybercrime Consultant, running his own private consultancy service, Strathclyde Forensics. He has been providing Expert Witness and Digital Forensics services to businesses and individuals, but mainly to the legal profession. Basil been involved in several high-profile cases and has been providing customised CPD training to solicitors and other legal professionals in Digital Evidence, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity.

As an Expert Witness he has helped numerous solicitors and law firms to win cases on the basis of digital evidence. Basil’s evidence has never been successfully challenged in court. He has specialised in auditing Police Forensic reports on behalf of the defence and has worked in several high-profile cases against News of The World, Strathclyde Police, NHS Glasgow and the HMA. Basil is considered an expert in cases involving indecent images of children.

Through his position at Edinburgh Napier University, as the Manager of The Cyber Academy he has provided training to the Chinese Government, including the Ministry of Industry and IT, and the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, as well as most branches of the Scottish Government on Incident Response Planning and Cyber Resilience. His previous training to the Scottish Government, on Incident Response included more than 120 people from more than 40 governmental organisations. Today Basil is delivering similar training through the Cyber Academy, and he has developed three CPD courses to be delivered for The Law Society of Scotland. He has been a regular presenter at events and conferences organised by the LSoS, the Scottish Paralegal Association, SYLA, the High Street and Sole Practitioners, The Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow and Dundee.

Basil is a regular speaker to universities including Glasgow, Strathclyde, Edinburgh Napier, UWS, Robert Gordon, SAN (Lodz, Poland), the American College of Greece (his alma mater) and conferences in the UK and abroad (Poland, Romania, Greece. He has organised the last two year’s Big Data in Cyber Security Conference, at Napier University which attracted an audience of 250 and speakers from around the world, including the ITU (international Telecommunications Union) and the FBI. He has presented in several other events, including Interpol’s Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG). He has also been presenting to Scottish Colleges (West College Scotland, City of Glasgow College, New College Lanarkshire).

In 2018 and 2019 Basil was a finalist at the prestigious Scottish Cyber Awards, in the category of the Cyber Evangelist of the Year.

