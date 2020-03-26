The Northern Omnibus: 2020 and beyond, Open Data Institute, Leeds - Thursday 26 March 2020

When: 26/03/2020

Code:

Date: Thursday 26 March 2020

Time: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Registration from 3:30pm, drinks, nibbles and networking from 6:00 pm)

Venue: The Open Data Institute, 3rd Floor, Munro House, Duke Street, Leeds LS9 8AG.



SCL provides great content every year from SCL Tech Law Essentials to in-depth SCL Masterclasses. This event provides the opportunity to catch up with curated content from some of the events you wished you could have attended but may have missed and to take a look at what's to come in 2020.



Route: Stopping at content from recent events including:

• SCL Outsourcing Masterclass

• Software Disputes: Recent Law on Copyright, Injunctive Relief and Remedies

• Security Matters: Cloud in Financial Services

• SCL Annual Data Protection Update





Next Stop: SCL National & Northern 2020:

• SCL Barometer

• SCL Adjudication Scheme

• SCL 2020 – coming next…

• SCL Northern Group - Opportunities to get involved.





Tickets are free to members or £140 for non-members including 12 months membership of SCL.



Tickets are limited. When they are gone, they are gone...!





The cost of attendance at this is free for SCL members and £140 for non-members which includes 12 months membership of SCL. Concessionary rates are available on request.



Concessionary rates are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org



Fees can be paid by cheque (cheques should be made payable to "Society for Computers and Law"), Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is the earlier.



Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, 6 copies of the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £140.00.



