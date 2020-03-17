SCL Women in Tech Law event: #EachforEqual: Making an Impact - Tuesday 17 March 2020, London

When: 17/03/2020

This event is free to attend and open to all

Hosted by Osborne Clarke LLP

Provision of headshot photographer kindly sponsored by Baker McKenzie and Reed Smith.



Date: Tuesday 17th March 2020

Time: 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm (Registration from 5.30 pm, drinks and networking from 7.00 pm)

Venue: Osborne Clarke, One London Wall, London EC2Y 5EB Map

Chair:

Tamara Quinn, Partner, Osborne Clarke

Facilitators will include:

Sue McLean, Partner, Baker McKenzie and Chair of the WiTL Group

Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court and other SCL WiTL committee members



Speakers to include:

Dee Sekar, Chambers & Partners



As you know, SCL WiTL's objective is to accelerate the number of women entering, advancing through, and celebrated in the technology law sector in order to achieve a more inclusive and diverse sector.

Last year a partner's LinkedIn post blasting the lack of women in one of the legal directories went viral. The challenge is equally profound in the tech legal sector. Whether it's the directories or conferences, we know that there is still a lot of work to have more diverse representation.



At SCL we will continue to work to raise the profile of our members, but in light of this year's International Women's Day theme #EachforEqual, we think that it's also important to consider what each of us can do to make a positive impact. Whether that's raising our own profiles or lifting women within our own organisations or across the industry.

In this session, we will hear how you can approach submissions to the legal directories (whether as an applicant or referee) to help drive more balanced rankings.

We will also facilitate an interactive and practical session where we help you hone your elevator pitch, refine your bio, consider how to approach directory entries, speaking opportunities and awards submissions.

We are also delighted to be joined by a photographer, who will be available (free of charge) at the session to make sure that you have that professional headshot (or improve the one you currently have!)

Please join us to consider what you can do to raise your profile and help drive change in the sector.

Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and is open to all, including our SCL male allies.



Administration notes:

Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and open to all.

