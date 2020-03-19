SOLD OUT: SCL Trainee Group launch event - Cybersecurity and Cyber-risk Panel: Why should you be on top of it? - Thursday 19 March 2020, London

When: 19/03/2020

Code:

Hosted and sponsored by Pinsent Masons LLP

Date: Thursday 19 March 2020

Time: 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm (Registration from 6.00 pm; drinks and networking from 7.30 pm)

Venue: Pinsent Masons, 30 Crown Place, Earl Street, London EC2A 4ES. Map



Chair:

Alex Hum, Chair of the SCL Trainee Group, Trainee Solicitor, Pinsent Masons LLP

Speakers:

Claire Morel de Westgaver, Partner, BCLP LLP

Brandon Malone, Solicitor Advocate, Brandon Malone & Company

Joanna Wlazlak, Head of Operations, CyLon

Stuart Davey, Senior Associate, Pinsent Masons LLP

The launch event for the SCL Trainee Group will bring together a panel of cybersecurity professionals who will share their background, discuss trends and whether cybersecurity poses a threat to law firms and more generally, what aspects of cybersecurity they consider is most critical for today and how it will impact those more junior in the industry. Attendees will be invited to submit questions to the panel through an online platform during the event and the networking reception will offer the chance to engage with the panellists on a more personal level.

Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and open to all but is specifically aimed at trainees, pupil barristers, law students and junior lawyers.

Speaker Details



Stuart Davey, Senior Associate, Pinsent Masons

Stuart works with clients in the Energy, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Technology sectors to ensure compliance with their security and reporting obligations under relevant data protection legislation, FCA regulation and under the recently implemented Network and Information Systems regime. Stuart advises those clients in responding to cyber incidents and has significant experience of advising on cross border breaches.

Brandon Malone, Solicitor Advocate, Brandon Malone & Company

Brandon is a solicitor advocate and arbitrator with bases in Edinburgh, London and Dubai. He has expertise in construction, engineering, energy, and international arbitration. He is the chair of the Scottish Arbitration Centre and the ICCA-New York City Bar-CPR Institute Working Group on Cybersecurity in International Arbitration.

Claire Morel de Westgaver, Partner, BCLP LLP

Claire is a Partner at BCLP. She is dual-qualified (UK/New York) and has a mixed common / civil law background. She practices international arbitration as counsel and as arbitrator, in both English and French. She has particular experience with disputes relating to technology, corporate transactions, licenses, cross-border sale or service agreements, as well as disputes involving secrecy or intellectual property issues. She is a co-chair of SVAMC-YP.

Joanna Wlazlak, Head of Operations, CyLon

Joanna is Head of Operations at CyLon, a business accelerator for emerging cybersecurity businesses. Joanna is a qualified but not practising lawyer who in the last seven years worked in and with venture-backed early-stage startups. She currently oversees CyLon’s global operations.

Administration notes:

