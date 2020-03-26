SCL TechStars Conference, The Law Society of Ireland, Dublin - Thursday 26 March 2020

When: 26/03/2020

Code:

Venue: Presidents’ Hall, Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin 7, Ireland.

Date: Thursday 26 March 2020

Time: 10 am to 2 pm (Including lunch)

Attendance fees: €27.55 – €75.58

Information and communications technology (ICT) is enabling new models and approaches to legal practice. It has been an important driver of change in legal research and daily practice for decades. Now, the deployment of tools such as machine learning may radically transform this field in the next five to ten years, creating new opportunities for innovators and entrepreneurs. There is an urgent need to explore what this means for Irish legal practice, legal education, and career opportunities.

This event, co-organised by Dr Rónán Kennedy of the School of Law, NUI Galway and Nap Keeling of Ken Kennedy Solicitors, will bring together key innovators to share knowledge, experience, and new ideas. It is aimed at practitioners, ICT specialists, and students. Three points of CPD certification will be provided.



Programme:

10.00 - 10.05 Opening: Andreas Carney, Pinsent Masons, Chair, SCL Irish Group

10.05 - 10.20 Keynote: The Hon Mr Justice Frank Clarke, Chief Justice of Ireland

10.20 - 11.00 Panel 1: The Courts & LawTech

Facilitator: Nap Keeling, Ken Kennedy Solicitors

Panel:

Karyn Harty, McCann Fitzgerald

The Hon Mr Justice Garrett Simons, High Court of Ireland

Audrey Leonard, Courts Service

11.00 - 11.40 Panel 2: Legal Transactions & LawTech

Facilitator: Dr Rónán Kennedy, NUI Galway

Panel:

Gerard Brady, Irish Water

Tara Doyle, Matheson

Lory Kehoe, Consenys

11.40 - 12.00 Break

12.00 - 12.40 Panel 3: Access to Justice & LawTech

Facilitator: Alison Hough BL, Athlone IT

Panel:

Mark Edwards, Rocket Lawyer

Gavin Sheridan, Vizlegal

Mark Tottenham BL, DECISIS

12.40 Panel 4: Alternative Careers & LawTech

Facilitator: Dr David Cowan, Maynooth University

Panel:

Dan Fox, Johnson Hanna

Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Tech Law

Alex Kelly, Brightflag

13.20 Lunch

There is clearly change afoot in the Irish legal services market, with courts authorising the use of e-discovery, experimenting with document display technology, and developing new user-friendly websites. Some practitioners are enthusiastically adopting or inventing new tools. Software start-ups are targeting lawyers as a distinct market segment. Adopting “lawtech” is becoming a competitive advantage and a mark of best practice.

The hype in the headlines around machine learning and so-called “artificial intelligence” is well-known: robots will replace lawyers (and even judges), everything will be bought and sold on the blockchain, and the traditional legal career is dead. This event will seek to explore the realities of what is happening in the Irish legal service market, whether those predictions are likely to come true, and how Ireland might differ from other jurisdictions. It will cut through the hype and ask critical questions about whether the technology can and does deliver, what difference it is making in practice, and how it could be applied for better outcomes for all.

In order to encourage discussion and debate, the conference will involve moderated discussion rather than the delivery of prepared papers. Each panel will be led by a facilitator, who will guide the panelists through a series of relevant questions and enable contributions from the audience. The event will also involve opportunities for networking.



SCL Code of conduct for SCL events

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the venue, content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.

