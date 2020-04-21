SCL Irish Group breakfast meeting: "Hey Siri, Explain yourself!"- Issues for Transparent and Explainable AI - Tuesday 21 April 2020, Dublin

When: 21/04/2020

Hosted and sponsored by Arthur Cox



Date: Tuesday 21 April 2020

Time: 8.30 am to 9.30 am (Registration from 8 am)

Venue: Arthur Cox, Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380

Speaker: Dr Andrew Hines, Director of Research, Innovation and Impact, School of Computer Science, University College Dublin



AI and machine learning are now ubiquitous - whether you are searching using Google on your phone, dealing with a customer support chatbot or even just passively expecting that your bank account deposit will stay safe from fraud. The conversation is only beginning to frame our expectations regarding AI. Who is to blame when AI behaviour is unexpected or leads to negative outcomes? How can we understand AI behaviour? This talk will ask: what do we mean by explainable or transparent AI? It will discuss whether the justifiable fear of bias and a lack of accountability from 'black-box' AI decisions necessitates a requirement for explanations. Drawing on examples, it will reflect on the question, if AI is not explainable then can it at least be transparent?



Speaker: Dr Andrew Hines

Andrew Hines is the Director of Research, Innovation and Impact for the School of Computer Science at University College Dublin. His primary research interests are in applying machine learning for applications in speech, audio and video signal processing. Dr Hines is a funded investigator in both the SFI CONNECT research centre for future networks and SFI INSIGHT research centre for data analytics. He is a committee member of the Audio Engineering Society (Ireland) and is a senior member of the IEEE. He has developed award winning, patented software for YouTube and leads the QxLab research group with 12 people and over €1.2m in current funding. Dr Hines spent 10 years working in the software industry in the aviation and finance sectors. He has a PhD in electronic engineering, an MSc in Technology Management, an MBA and a postgraduate diploma in teaching and learning.



