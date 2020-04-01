SCL Tea & Tech: "Coronavirus v data protection: where should we draw the line?" - Wednesday 1 April 2020

When: 01/04/2020

Don't sit home alone, join SCL members online every Wednesday at 3pm

The second of our ‘Tea & Tech’ sessions is taking place today, Wednesday 1 April, at 3 pm. The first meeting was a great success with over 40 of you joining and our guest speaker, Neil Brown, sharing his homeworking tips and experiences. A short summary and Neil’s slides can be found here.

The ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.

This week we’ll be talking about “Coronavirus v data protection: where should we draw the line?”

If you're an SCL member you will have received an email invitation with details of how to join.



If you have yet to master Zoom, there’s support available here:

We look forward to seeing you there!