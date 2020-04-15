SCL 'Tea & Tech': Lee Gluyas on Why IT Projects Fail - Wednesday 15 April 2020 at 3 pm

When: 15/04/2020

Don't sit home alone, join SCL members online every Wednesday at 3pm

Join us for our weekly online chat on Wednesday 15 April at 3 pm.

The ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.

These meetings are proving to be very popular but if you've missed them you'll find short meeting summaries together with any relevant downloads in the Editorial section of the website.

This week Lee Gluyas, Partner at CMS Cameron McKenna will talk about why IT projects fail.

If you're an SCL member you will have received an email invitation with details of how to join. Simply click on the link at 3 pm and follow the instructions.



If you have yet to master Zoom, there’s support available here:

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362413-How-Do-I-Schedule-Meetings-

We look forward to seeing you there!