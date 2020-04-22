SCL 'Tea & Tech': SCL Adjudication Scheme as a remote service - Wednesday 22 April 2020 at 3 pm

When: 22/04/2020

Join us for our next weekly online chat on Wednesday 22 April at 3 pm.

The ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.

These weekly meetings are proving to be very popular but if you've missed previous meetings, you'll find short meeting summaries together with any relevant downloads in the Editorial section of the website.

If you're an SCL member you will receive an email invitation with details of how to join this weekly event. Simply click on the link at 3 pm and follow the instructions. Attendees are asked to join the session on mute please.



SCL Adjudication Scheme as a remote service

During this session, Michael Bywell, Hausfeld & Co LLP, Matthew Lavy, 4 Pump Court, Michael Lazarus, 3VB and David McIlwaine, Pinsent Masons will be discussing the SCL Adjudication Scheme, its availability as a remote service and will answer any questions you may have about the Scheme.



Also see: https://www.scl.org/articles/10878-scl-adjudication-scla-scheme-covid-19-update



If you enjoyed this tea and tech session - please support SCL's student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



Thank you!



We look forward to seeing you there!