SCL Tea & Tech: Mark O'Conor & Trish Shaw on the findings of the Ada Lovelace Institute's COVID-19 Rapid Evidence Review: Exit through the App Store? - Wednesday 29 April 2020 @ 3 pm

When: 29/04/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Join us for our next weekly online chat on Wednesday 29 April at 3 pm. SCL Chair Mark O'Conor and SCL Trustee Trish Shaw to talk about the findings of the Ada Lovelace Institute's COVID-19 Rapid Evidence Review: Exit through the App Store?



The ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.

These sessions are proving to be very popular but if you've missed previous meetings, you'll find links to slide downloads and other related resources here: https://www.scl.org/teaandtech



Including:

1. Homeworking Tips with Neil Brown, decoded:legal

2. Force Majeure with Richard Stephens, LORS

3. When IT Projects Fail with Lee Gluyas, CMS Cameron McKenna

4. The SCL Adjudication Scheme as a remote service - Michael Bywell, Hausfeld & Co LLP, Matthew Lavy, 4 Pump Court, Michael Lazarus, 3VB and David McIlwaine, Pinsent Masons

If you're an SCL member you will receive an email invitation with details of how to join this weekly event. Simply click on the link at 3 pm and follow the instructions. Attendees are asked to join the session on mute please and remain on mute unless you are speaking.



If you like what we do please support our work by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



If you have yet to master Zoom, there’s support available here:

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362413-How-Do-I-Schedule-Meetings-

We look forward to seeing you!





It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the venue, content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.

Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.