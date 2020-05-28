**Save the Date** SCL Outsourcing Group event: “New Approaches to Negotiating Outsourcing Contracts and the Role of the Lawyer” - Thursday 28 May 2020

When: 28/05/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Non-member: £168.00

Professional member: £84.00

Date: Thursday 28 May 2020

Time: 3.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Speakers:

TBC

More details coming soon.

This session will also be available as a webinar for purchase after the event.



SCL online training is a great way to keep your knowledge of your specialist practice area up to date and to maintain your competence whatever branch of the tech law profession you work in. And if you miss the live webinar, a recording will be available for you to catch up at a time that suits you.



Please note: If you have been furloughed you can still undertake training as long as you’re not:



making money for your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer

providing services to your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer

Administration Notes:

We are offering this essential training at a reduced cost for a limited time. The cost of attending this event is £70 + VAT (£84) for SCL members and £140 + VAT (£168) for non-members. Bookings can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice. Joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Concessionary places are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org



VAT invoices will be issued to all delegates.

Fees can be paid by cheque (cheques should be made payable to "Society for Computers and Law"), Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is the earlier.



Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, 6 copies of the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £140.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org



Please note the booking terms and conditions which apply to all SCL events: Application online or by email constitutes a firm booking and an undertaking to pay the event attendance fee. Cancellations will not be accepted (and refunds made) unless received in the Society's offices in Bristol at least one week before the date of the relevant event.

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the venue, content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.

Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.