SCL Outsourcing Group webinar: “New Approaches to Negotiating Outsourcing Contracts and the Role of the Lawyer” - Thursday 28 May 2020

When: 28/05/2020

Code:

Date: Thursday 28 May 2020

Time: 3.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Speakers:

Kit Burden, Partner, DLA Piper (UK) LLP

Vik Khurana, Partner, Bristows LLP

Angelique de Lafontaine, Head of Legal, Bupa

Joel Harrison, Partner, Milbank LLP



Programme to include:



Applying Game Theory to Outsourcing Negotiations - Kit Burden

Kit will take a look at a different potential approach to the negotiation and finalisation of contract and commercial terms with bidders on outsourcing projects.

The Lawyer’s Role: working effectively on, and adding value to, outsourcing projects - Vik Khurana and Angelique de Lafontaine

Across private practice and in-house, lawyers regularly add significant value to outsourcing projects. However, it’s not always clear what the dividing lines are between the “legal”, “commercial” and “technical” issues and how best to advise on them. This session will recap how to work effectively with the project team and how lawyers can ensure they add value at each stage.

The Speakers:

Kit Burden is a partner in the Technology and Sourcing Group at DLA Piper, and global co-chair of its Technology Sector. He particularly specialises in technology and business process outsourcing, acting for both customers and suppliers. Kit is an SCL Fellow.



Vik Khurana is a partner at Bristows LLP where he advises on a broad range of technology and commercial transactions, including IT and business process outsourcing.



Angelique de Lafontaine is Head of Legal at Bupa where she advises on a broad range of corporate projects across Bupa’s global healthcare provision and insurance businesses.

Joel Harrison is a partner in the Technology Practice at Milbank LLP where he advises on everything technology-related, including cloud computing, outsourcing and licensing, as well as disputes and renegotiations. He also specialises in data privacy and cybersecurity, advising on the full range of transactional, regulatory and contentious matters.

