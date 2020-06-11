SCL Women in Tech Law Group webinar: A Day in the Life - Thursday 11 June 2020 at 4 pm

When: 11/06/2020

Code:

Date: Thursday 11 June 2020

Time: 4 pm - 4.30 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Chair:

Sue McLean, SCL Trustee and Chair of the Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Speakers:

Amy Collins, Associate, Cooley (UK) LLP

Jenny Te, Senior Legal Counsel – UKI Client Contracting, Accenture



Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Sue McLean, talks to experts from in-house and private practice, about a typical day in their lives working in the tech law sector. In particular they will discuss how they have adjusted to lockdown, how it has affected their work and any impact they think it will have going forward.

This event may be of particular interest to students, trainees and those considering a career in this sector.

Speaker's Details:

Amy Collins works in private practice as an associate in Cooley’s Technology Transactions Group as well as Cooley’s cyber/data/privacy team. Amy advises on a wide range of general commercial and non-contentious technology and data privacy matters for clients of varying sizes, ranging from well-established to fast-growth, early-stage businesses, across a range of sectors.

Amy’s technology practice includes advice on the outsourcing and procurement of technology products and complex services, software development and licensing, internet and mobile business arrangements, e-commerce and consumer protection. In her privacy practice, Amy assists clients with privacy and data security compliance and risk management both in the context of technology transactions and broader compliance exercises. Amy also advises on the commercial, intellectual property and data privacy aspects of M&A, private equity and venture capital transactions.

Jenny Te is a senior member of the UKI Client Contracting team at Accenture. She specialises in large-scale complex IT deals, including advising the Accenture leadership team on the legal issues arising from selling security services, outsourcing, cloud, systems integration and blockchain and digital transformation services to Accenture’s global clients. Prior to joining Accenture, she spent over 10 years in private practice in New Zealand, Australia and the UK advising clients on technology procurement, intellectual property and commercial law across various business sectors.

Administration Notes:

Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and open to all.

