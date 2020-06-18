SCL Annual Cyber Security Masterclass webinar - Thursday 18th June 2020 at 3 pm

When: 18/06/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Non-member: £168.00

Professional member: £84.00

Organised by the SCL London Group and the SCL Privacy and Data Protection Group

Date: Thursday 18th June 2020

Time: 3.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance



Chair:

Lee Gluyas, Partner, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang

Speakers:

Tim Pitt-Payne QC, 11KBW

Joanna De Fonseka, Senior Associate, Technology / Commercial, Baker McKenzie

Alex Dittel, Commercial Technology Senior Associate, Kemp Little

James Bore, Cyber Security Consultant, Bores Consultancy Ltd

Luke Johnson, Claims Manager - Cyber Risks, Canopius

As technology drives innovation and transforms how we work, one the biggest challenges facing industry is how to ensure businesses are secure and data protected. The law in this area has rapidly developed, and advising on compliance and implementation requires careful handling. This 2 hour masterclass has been designed to walk you through the key practical and legal security rules and will help you discover more about how to deal with them in practice. We will also consider latest developments in data breach disputes, including group litigation and representative claims, and trends and developments in the insurance industry’s approach to cyber insurance.

Speaker Details:

Lee Gluyas is a partner at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. He is a commercial lawyer who specialises in the resolution of disputes, particularly those arising out of technology, outsourcing and telecommunications contracts. He regularly advises clients on data security and managing data breaches including third party claims.



Tim Pitt-Payne QC was called to the Bar in 1989 and appointed a QC in 2010. He practises from 11KBW, in the Temple. He specialises in Information Law, and also in Employment Law, Public Law and Commercial Law. He is regularly listed in the legal directories as a leading specialist in privacy, data protection, and information law. Tim has acted in a number of high-profile data protection cases (e.g. Dawson-Damer v Taylor Wessing, and Deer v University of Oxford) and is regularly instructed to act both for and against the Information Commissioner. He helps to run 11KBW's widely-read Information Law blog, Panopticon.



Joanna de Fonseka is a senior associate in Baker McKenzie's Technology team, specialising in data protection. She advises clients in a wide range of industries on privacy matters, including audits and compliance projects, data sharing and data processing arrangements, direct marketing and online advertising, data breach handling, and strategic product advice.



Alex Dittel is a senior associate within the data protection and privacy team at Kemp Little LLP. He assist clients on matters including data privacy in technology, adTech and ecommerce, data breaches, data subject rights, regulatory enquiries, UX privacy compliance, information security, global data privacy compliance programs and a range of commercial and corporate deals. The majority of his clients are from sectors such as technology, media, telecommunications, advertising and marketing, private investigations, healthcare, retail and financial services.

James Bore is an experienced security consultant, focusing on IT, information, and cyber, with extensive security experience across a wide range of industries.

Luke Johnson is the Cyber Claims Manager for Canopius. Upon taking up the position in January 2017, Luke redesigned the cyber claims service for Canopius backed policies. He works closely with the innovative underwriting team to create new dynamic Cyber insurance products. Luke manages a highly skilled claims team looking after a wide mix of claims; from SME insureds to global corporations located around the world. As a result, Luke has extensive experience of handling complex cyber insurance claims across a wide portfolio.

Luke holds a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science and worked for a period of time in IT and web development. Luke qualified as a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales in 2008. Prior to joining Canopius, Luke practiced law at a Sedgwick, Detert, Moran & Arnold LLP where he specialised in international D&O, FI and Cyber insurance coverage and dispute resolution.

Administration Notes:

We are offering this essential training at a reduced cost for a limited time. The cost of attending this event is £70 + VAT (£84) for SCL members and £140 + VAT (£168) for non-members. Bookings can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice. Joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the webinar.



Free places for students in full-time education and those on a low income are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org



VAT invoices will be issued to fee paying delegates.

Fees can be paid by Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date.



Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £140.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org



Please note the booking terms and conditions which apply to all SCL events: Application online or by email constitutes a firm booking and an undertaking to pay the webinar fee. As this event will be recorded - cancellations will not be accepted.

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.