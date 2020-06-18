SCL Cyber Security Masterclass webinar - Thursday 18th June 2020 at 3 pm

When: 18/06/2020

Organised by the SCL London Group and the SCL Privacy and Data Protection Group

Date: Thursday 18th June 2020

Time: 3.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance



Lee Gluyas, Partner, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang

Tim Pitt-Payne QC, 11KBW

Joanna De Fonseka, Senior Associate, Technology / Commercial, Baker McKenzie

Alex Dittel, Commercial Technology Senior Associate, Kemp Little

James Bore, Cyber Security Consultant, Bores Consultancy Ltd

Luke Johnson, Claims Manager - Cyber Risks, Canopius

As technology drives innovation and transforms how we work, one the biggest challenges facing industry is how to ensure businesses are secure and data protected. The law in this area has rapidly developed, and advising on compliance and implementation requires careful handling. This 2 hour masterclass has been designed to walk you through the key practical and legal security rules and will help you discover more about how to deal with them in practice.



