SCL webinar: In conversation with Esther Stanhope "How to ACE Remote Meetings" - Monday 22 June 2020 @ 4 pm

When: 22/6/2020

Code:

All the tricks, tips and shortcuts you need to know to look, sound and feel confident on camera and in remote meetings

Date: Monday 22 June 2020

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Live webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance

Chair:

Sue McLean - SCL Trustee and Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, Baker McKenzie



Speaker:

Esther Stanhope - The Impact Guru, international speaker, author and former live BBC Producer

Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group talks to Esther Stanhope about "How to ACE Remote Meetings". The conversation will cover the following points:

How much impact do you have in remote meetings? How well do you engage with your audience through the camera lens?

How professional do you look and sound?

Are you framed in the shot, so you look like a leader with gravitas and credibility, or are you a dark silhouette with the camera looking up your nose?

Esther Stanhope has all the tricks, tips and shortcuts you need to know to look, sound and feel confident on camera and in remote meetings. Did you know if you don’t change the pace after 6 minutes your audience will tune out? And what about Zoom-Fatigue? How do you deal with that?

You’ll walk away with practical tips you can apply immediately into your virtual meetings!

Plus you can win a signed copy of Esther’s award winning business book of the year! "Goodbye Glossophobia - banish your fear of public speaking".

About the speaker:

Personal impact expert, Esther Stanhope has helped Hollywood stars, Politicians and Business Execs from all over the world radiate charisma live on air at the BBC. She works with organisations including Deloitte, Barclays, Allen & Overy and JP Morgan helping leaders communicate via the video lens.





