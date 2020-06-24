SCL Tea & Tech: Demystifying “The Dark Net” with Neil Brown and Alex Bloor - Wednesday 24 June 2020 @ 3 pm

Reprising their double act from the “Back to Basics: Tech” sessions, Neil Brown (managing director, decoded.legal) and Alex Bloor (GM, Andrews & Arnold) will lead you into “the dark net", from the safety of your own home.

You’ll leave this session with an understanding of Tor and Tor Browser Bundle, a glimpse at some “dark net" hidden services and practical applications of .onion technology, and an appreciation of why Neil always puts “the dark net” in inverted commas.

If you want to do some pre-seminar testing, see if you can access decoded.legal’s website on the dark net, dlegal66uj5u2dvcbrev7vv6fjtwnd4moqu7j6jnd42rmbypv3coigyd.onion.

The ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.

