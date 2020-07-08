SCL Tea & Tech: "API's - how they work, and their contribution to the downfall of democracy" with Simon Forrester - Wednesday 8 July 2020 @ 3 pm

When: 08/07/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

The ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.

These sessions are proving to be very popular but if you've missed previous meetings, you'll find links to slide downloads and other related resources here: https://www.scl.org/teaandtech



If you're an SCL member you will receive an email invitation with details of how to join this weekly event. Simply click on the link at 3 pm and follow the instructions. Attendees are asked to join the session on mute please and remain on mute unless you are speaking.



If you like what we do please support our work by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



If you have yet to master Zoom, there’s support available here:

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362413-How-Do-I-Schedule-Meetings-

We look forward to seeing you!





It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.