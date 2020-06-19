SCL webinar - In conversation with Harriet Minter: "How to stay productive during isolation" - Friday 19 June 2020 @ 11 am

When: 19/06/2020

Non-member: £12.00

Professional member: £12.00

Find your inner resilience

Date: Friday 19 June 2020

Time: 11 am - 12 noon

Online: Live webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance

Fees: Special rate of just £10 + VAT

Sue McLean - SCL Trustee and Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Harriet Minter - Journalist and Broadcaster, specialising in female leadership



In Conversation with … Harriet Minter - "How to stay productive during isolation"



Sue McLean will be joined by Harriet Minter to talk about how to stay productive during isolation, learning how to fail and how to find your inner resilience.

Harriet Minter is a leading journalist and broadcaster, specialising in female leadership. She founded and edited the Guardian's Women in Leadership section, which focused on women in the workplace, and now writes for them on Women in Tech. She is also a columnist for Psychologies magazine and hosts The Badass Women's Hour on TalkRadio. She's written for publications including The Times, Huffington Post and The Pool. You may also have seen her cross swords with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Outside of work her passions include high heels and big boats - just not together!



