When: 02/07/2020

Date: Thursday 2 July 2020

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, SCL Trustee, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP



Rachel Armstrong, Global Legal Lead for Security, Accenture

Nina Barakzai, Director, Office of Data Protection, Facebook

Anna Cook, Partner, Disputes, Bristows

Gail Crawford, Partner, Tech, Latham Watkins LLP

Celebrating Women Working in Tech Law: A focus on helping women working in tech law practice to enhance their career path and make new connections



Two years ago we held our first Women in Tech Law Group event and it was a sell out. We are bringing back the fantastic panel of speakers who generously shared their career stories for a special reunion event.

They will talk about their current roles, why they love practising technology law, how they deal with challenges and share top tips for junior lawyers and students.

Sue McLean, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, SCL Trustee, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Sue McLean is a partner in Baker McKenzie's IT/Commercial Practice Group. Sue advises clients on technology, sourcing and digital media business models and deals, as well as the legal issues relating to the implementation of new technologies.Sue has been included in the Women in FinTech Power List for three successive years. She is on the editorial board of the Journal of Digital Banking and is a member of the techUK working group on DLT/blockchain. Sue is an active member of Baker Women and leads Baker Women in Tech, an initiative to encourage the development and promotion of women in the tech sector. In 2017, Sue was named Rising Star at the Variety Catherine Awards.



Rachel Armstrong, Global Legal Lead for Security, Accenture

Rachel Armstrong is Chief legal advisor to Accenture's Global Security business, providing General Counsel support to the Accenture Security Leadership Team and providing legal support on all aspects of selling end to end Security services to Accenture's global clients.



Nina Barakzai, Director, Office of Data Protection, Facebook

Nina Barakzai is Director of Data Governance, Office of the Data Protection Officer at Facebook. She is responsible for data governance, advising on policies and standards, reporting to the highest management level within Facebook. She engages with relevant Data Protection Authorities and oversees training, raising awareness internally. She has previously been Unilever’s Chief Privacy Officer and Group Head of Data Protection and Privacy at Sky. As both an accountant and a solicitor, her career has evolved from finance operations and strategy, to competition law, regulatory compliance, governance, ethics and privacy. She holds roles on several advisory committees and industry groups, including her position as President and Chair of In-House Counsel Worldwide.



Anna Cook, Partner, Disputes, Bristows

Anna specialises in disputes, including litigation and international arbitration with particular expertise in IT contracts and outsourcing transactions, software licensing, copyright and confidentiality. Her work often includes multiple jurisdictions and close coordination with foreign lawyers. Anna’s practice has focused on the IT sector since 1997 and she is active in number of technology areas. She is a Fellow of the Society of Computers and Law and a member of its Advisory Board. She is also the current Vice Chair of International of the Cyber Security, Data Privacy and Technology Committee of the IADC. Anna is also a trustee of the charity, Full Fact.



Gail Crawford, Partner, Tech, Latham Watkins

Gail Crawford is a partner at Latham Watkins. Gail is Chair of the firm's Technology Transactions Group. Her practice focuses primarily on data & technology, intellectual property and commercial law and includes advising on data protection, e-commerce and consumer protection legislation, technology and intellectual property licensing agreements, joint ventures, technology procurement and outsourcing.



SCL online training is a great way to keep your knowledge of your specialist practice area up to date and to maintain your competence whatever branch of the tech law profession you work in;

You will only get the chance to hear the Q&A if you attend on the day - the discussions will be removed from any recordings made available later;

It means you will make time to undertake the training - it will not get lost among the other demands of your working day.



Please note: If you have been furloughed you can still undertake training as long as you’re not:



making money for your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer

providing services to your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer



