When: 09/07/2020
Date: Thursday 9 July 2020
Time: 3.00 pm - 5.00 pm
Venue: Live webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance
Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge
Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL
Iain G Mitchell QC, Chair of the Scottish SCL
Shobana Iyer, Barrister, Swan Chambers
The shock of the lockdown brought an end to legal life as we knew it, but over the following weeks, we have gradually begun to move towards a “new normal”. This new way of working depends in large measure on the use of various forms of videoconferencing, using a variety of platforms. We have seen the way courts and tribunals have adapted in resilience by conducting hearings remotely and how parties are using ADR on remote platforms.
As we get used to using remote platforms, we become increasingly comfortable, but do we give a moment's thought to the risks and dangers of using different platforms? Are they GDPR compliant? Are clients being unwittingly deprived of their ECHR article 6 right to a fair trial? Are there concerns with respect to Legal Professional Privilege? What is the Microsoft warrant case, the US CLOUD Act, and the EU/US privacy shield, and why should we care? This Webinar will involve not only the broad overview of remote hearings, but also a consideration these issues as well as giving practical hints and tips on how to prepare and conduct remote hearings efficiently.
The topics to be covered in this webinar include:
Iain G Mitchell QC is a member of both the Scottish and English bars. He is Chair of the Scottish Society for Computers and Law, a member of the IT Panel of the General Council of the Bar of England and Wales (Bar Council) and serves on the Civil Remote Hearings Working Group of the Bar Council. He is a member of the IT Committee of the CCBE, Chair of the CCBE Surveillance Working Party and a member of the Access to Justice Remote Hearings Working Party of the CCBE, as well as being a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists and Honorary Lecturer in IT Law at Münster University in German. His publications include contributions to Electronic Evidence (Butterworths); Innovation and Future of the Legal Profession in Europe (Bruylant, Brussels) and Free and Open Source Software: Policy, Law and Practice (Oxford University Press).
Shobana Iyer is a commercial barrister and arbitrator with particular experience in technology disputes within the TMT, Finance, Energy and Creative Sectors. She practices from Swan Chambers and is Chair of the Civil Remote Hearings Working Group for the General Council of the Bar of England and Wales (Bar Council). Shobana also sits on the Legal Services Committee and IT Panel of the Bar Council and has a strong interest in emerging technologies.
Why attend?
