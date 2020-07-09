SCL and SSCL Joint Webinar: “Remote Hearings and Virtual Appearances – Are you ready for the emerging future?" - Thursday 9 July 2020 @ 3 pm

When: 09/07/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Date: Thursday 9 July 2020

Time: 3.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Live webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge



Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



Speakers:

Iain G Mitchell QC, Chair of the Scottish SCL

Shobana Iyer, Barrister, Swan Chambers



The shock of the lockdown brought an end to legal life as we knew it, but over the following weeks, we have gradually begun to move towards a “new normal”. This new way of working depends in large measure on the use of various forms of videoconferencing, using a variety of platforms. We have seen the way courts and tribunals have adapted in resilience by conducting hearings remotely and how parties are using ADR on remote platforms.

As we get used to using remote platforms, we become increasingly comfortable, but do we give a moment's thought to the risks and dangers of using different platforms? Are they GDPR compliant? Are clients being unwittingly deprived of their ECHR article 6 right to a fair trial? Are there concerns with respect to Legal Professional Privilege? What is the Microsoft warrant case, the US CLOUD Act, and the EU/US privacy shield, and why should we care? This Webinar will involve not only the broad overview of remote hearings, but also a consideration these issues as well as giving practical hints and tips on how to prepare and conduct remote hearings efficiently.

The topics to be covered in this webinar include:

An overview of electronic remote proceedings in Scotland and England

Participating in a remote Court hearing

Article 6 rights in relation to remote hearings

Terms and Conditions of a number of popular platforms

GDPR compliance and the preservation of legal professional privilege.

Pitfalls and Traps for the unwary

The dos and don’ts on remote hearings

Considerations for witness evidence

Practical insights and available guidances

Speakers:

Iain G Mitchell QC is a member of both the Scottish and English bars. He is Chair of the Scottish Society for Computers and Law, a member of the IT Panel of the General Council of the Bar of England and Wales (Bar Council) and serves on the Civil Remote Hearings Working Group of the Bar Council. He is a member of the IT Committee of the CCBE, Chair of the CCBE Surveillance Working Party and a member of the Access to Justice Remote Hearings Working Party of the CCBE, as well as being a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists and Honorary Lecturer in IT Law at Münster University in German. His publications include contributions to Electronic Evidence (Butterworths); Innovation and Future of the Legal Profession in Europe (Bruylant, Brussels) and Free and Open Source Software: Policy, Law and Practice (Oxford University Press).

Shobana Iyer is a commercial barrister and arbitrator with particular experience in technology disputes within the TMT, Finance, Energy and Creative Sectors. She practices from Swan Chambers and is Chair of the Civil Remote Hearings Working Group for the General Council of the Bar of England and Wales (Bar Council). Shobana also sits on the Legal Services Committee and IT Panel of the Bar Council and has a strong interest in emerging technologies.

Why attend?



SCL online training is a great way to keep your knowledge of your specialist practice area up to date and to maintain your competence whatever branch of the tech law profession you work in;

You will only get the chance to hear the Q&A if you attend on the day - the discussions will be removed from any recordings made available later;

It means you will make time to undertake the training - it will not get lost among the other demands of your working day.



Please note: If you have been furloughed you can still undertake training as long as you’re not:



making money for your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer

providing services to your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer



Administration Notes:

This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Bookings: Please email hello@scl.org to book a place. Please note: you cannot book this event online.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £140.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact SCL on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org



To join the Scottish SCL you must first join SCL. If you would like more information about the SSCL please email the Society at mail@sscl.org

Free SCL membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. SCL trainee and student members are also eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.