SCL Privacy and DP Group webinar: Privacy in times of Covid and transitioning to the new normal - Thursday 16 July 2020 @ 1 pm

When: 16/07/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Date: Thursday 16 July 2020

Time: 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm

Venue: Online webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance



Chair:

Hazel Grant, Partner, Head of Privacy, Security and Information, Fieldfisher

Speakers:

Marta Dunphy-Moriel, Partner, DP/Privacy, Kemp Little

Tim Pitt-Payne QC, 11KBW

Karishma Brahmbhatt, Senior Associate, Allen & Overy



This event will look at:



DSAR in the times of Covid 19 – Marta Dunphy-Moriel

Contact tracing apps – ICO/EDPB guidance - NHS app – Tim Pitt-Payne

Employee privacy – Karishma Brahmbhatt



The organisers are attendees to submit questions in advance of the event.

If you have a question that you'd like the panel to consider, please email maddie.southorn@scl.org



Why attend?



SCL online training is a great way to keep your knowledge of your specialist practice area up to date and to maintain your competence whatever branch of the tech law profession you work in;

You will only get the chance to hear the Q&A if you attend on the day - the discussions will be removed from any recordings made available later;

It means you will make time to undertake the training - it will not get lost among the other demands of your working day.



If you have been furloughed you can still undertake training as long as you’re not:



making money for your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer

providing services to your employer or a company linked or associated to your employer





Administration Notes:We are offering this essential training at a reduced cost for a limited time. The cost of attending this event is £30 + VAT (£36) for SCL members and £70 + VAT (£84) for non-members. Please book online or email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice. Joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the webinar.Free places for students in full-time education and those on a low income are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org VAT invoices will be issued to fee paying delegates.

Fees can be paid by Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date.



Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £140.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org



Please note the booking terms and conditions which apply to all SCL events: Application online or by email constitutes a firm booking and an undertaking to pay the webinar fee. As this event will be recorded - cancellations will not be accepted.

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.