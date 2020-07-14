SCL webinar: The P2B Regulation Comes In on 12 July 2020 – Are You Ready? - Tuesday 14 July 2020 @ 4 pm

Laura Berton, Partner, Fieldfisher



Dr Kuan Hon, Director, Fieldfisher

Helen Brown, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Julia Hemmings, Partner, Baker McKenzie

This new Regulation, which applies in the UK despite Brexit, requires online marketplaces and many other platforms to update their terms of service for business users as well as change their operational practices, providing more transparency and rights for business users. The panel will discuss what the Regulation's about, what needs to be done to comply, and current uncertainties.

Dr W Kuan Hon is a Director in Fieldfisher's Privacy, Security and Information Law team (part of its Technology, Outsourcing and Privacy group). She focuses on data protection and security-related laws but also works on broader technology law issues such as P2B, having obtained degrees in computing science as well as law, and previously volunteering for the UK Information Commissioner's Office and the UK National Cyber Security Centre. Kuan's clients are mainly from the technology sector, including cloud, platforms and online marketplaces. She is also an Editor of the Encyclopedia of Data Protection and Privacy, a guest lecturer for computing science students at Imperial College London, a Visiting Scholar at Queen Mary University of London on cloud computing law, and a member of the UN Privacy Preserving Techniques Legal Task Team.



Julia Hemmings and Helen Brown head up the Consumer, Digital Commerce practice at Baker McKenzie and are considered thought-leaders on the P2B regulation having published articles, presented on panels and recorded a podcast on the topic. Regularly advise on consumer, marketing, e-commerce and privacy issues in the context of online and offline business activities. Julia and Helen’s practice focuses on consumer transactions, particularly in the retail fashion sector, and on the technology side of fast-moving consumer products. They have recently set up an EU taskforce across the Bakers network to monitor and analyse developments in this space, with particular focus on the interplay with consumer and competition law. Julia and Helen advise a number of players on the impact of P2B and the steps required to achieve compliance.

SCL online training is a great way to keep your knowledge of your specialist practice area up to date and to maintain your competence whatever branch of the tech law profession you work in;

You will only get the chance to hear the Q&A if you attend on the day - the discussions will be removed from any recordings made available later;

It means you will make time to undertake the training - it will not get lost among the other demands of your working day.



