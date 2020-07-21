SCL webinar: "The Privacy Shield is dead. Long live….what?" - Tuesday 21 July 2020 @ 4 pm

When: 21/07/2020

Date: Tuesday 21 July 2020

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance

Fees: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge



David Chaplin, SCL Editor



Renzo Marchini, Partner, Privacy, Security and Information Group, Fieldfisher

Florian Tannen, Partner, Baker McKenzie, Munich

Katalina Bateman, Counsel, IP, Tech & Data Group, Reed Smith LLP



The CJEU decision this week in the latest Schrems case against Facebook has seen them decide that the current Privacy Shield arrangements are not adequate to protect individual rights of data subjects in the EU if their data is exported to the US. While SCCs have survived as a means to continue to export data lawfully, the judgment leaves doubt as to how that might be achieved in practical terms.

In this webinar a panel of privacy experts, led by Renzo Marchini of Fieldfisher, will look at what the judgment said, what might happen next and what organisations might do now to adapt to this new landscape. This will be followed by a panel discussion and comment and questions from the audience.



This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

