SCL webinar: Me and my Deepfake: a closer look at image rights and our digital selves - Tuesday 8 September 2020 @ 11 am

When: 08/09/2020

Code:

Prices:

Non-member: £24.00

Professional member: £12.00

Date: Tuesday 8 September 2020

Time: 11 am - 12 pm

Venue: Online webinar - joining details will be emailed to all attendees in advance

Speaker:

Kelsey Farish, Solicitor, DAC Beachcroft



Using deepfakes as a case study, join technology and media solicitor, Kelsey Farish, as she discusses how incredibly realistic digital versions of ourselves have the potential to disrupt our personal lives, certain aspects of the law, and society more generally. Her webinar will include a short demonstration of deepfake generation, and will consider the challenges that deepfakes pose to intellectual property rights and image (personality) rights.

About the speaker:

Kelsey Farish is a solicitor at DAC Beachcroft LLP in London, and advises corporate clients as well as individual content creators on a broad range of intellectual property, privacy, and commercial technology matters. Her interests in internet culture and image (personality) rights led her to develop a particular expertise in deepfakes.

She has written extensively on personality rights, social media, and the application of artificial intelligence to the creative industries. Her scholarship on deepfakes includes a recent publication in the Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice and a forthcoming report for the European Audiovisual Observatory.



Originally from the United States, Kelsey often approaches her research from comparative law and legal sociology perspectives. In addition to her law degree, she holds a MSc in European Union government and law from the London School of Economics & Political Science, and a BA in politics and economics from Washington State University.

