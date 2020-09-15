SCL Women in Tech Law Group webinar: Finding your Niche - Tuesday 15 September 2020 @ 12 pm

When: 15/09/2020

Date: Tuesday 15 September 2020

Time: 12.00 pm - 1.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge



Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court, Member of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group



Hannah Crowther, Senior Associate, Data Protection, Bristows

Anne Rose, Associate, Mishcon de Reya

Jaspreet Takhar, Senior Associate, Baker McKenzie

Chantelle Taylor, Head of Data Protection & DPO, L'Oreal (UK) Limited



These days the practice of "technology law" is a very broad area. It encompasses outsourcing, cloud, digital, tech procurement, data privacy, cybersecurity, tech disputes, social media, IP, consumer law. Also, now that every company is a tech company" we have seen the rise of healthtech, fintech, adtech, proptech (the list goes on) where knowledge of the sector and industry law and regulation is important.

Whether you work in private practice or in-house, identifying the specialist areas of practice that you find most interesting and rewarding can help you give focus to your career, provide opportunities and raise your profile.

In the session we will be joined by a range of speakers who will explain how they found their niche and provide some top tips on how to find your niche and build your knowledge, networks and profile in your chosen area(s) of practice.

Rebecca Keating has a broad commercial practice. She has particular experience in the following areas: technology & intellectual property, banking, financial services & FinTech, commercial disputes, energy & construction, professional negligence, shipping & shipbuilding. Rebecca has been called to the Bar of England and Wales (2017) and to the Bar of Ireland (2019).

Hannah Crowther’s practice covers a wide range of data protection and privacy issues, including Binding Corporate Rules, ePrivacy, personal data rights, data analytics and direct marketing. Her practice also includes a significant amount of contentious work, advising clients on managing personal data breaches and investigations by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and EU data protection authorities.



Anne Rose has experience in advising on data and privacy, IP and IT-related contractual issues for clients, with a particular focus on the retail, adtech and betting/gaming sectors, as well as advising a number of sports technology clients. Anne is a leading individual in the blockchain legal ecosystem, is Co-Lead of the Blockchain Group at Mishcon de Reya and chairs the Legal & Regulatory sub-working group of TLA Blockchain. Anne is also a director of thinkBlockTank, a non-profit organisation.

Jaspreet Takhar is a Senior Associate, and advises clients on complex issues at the intersection of healthcare, data and technology. Her practice has a particular focus on accessing and using patient data, innovative collaborations with hospitals, and the use and regulation of AI in the healthcare space.

Chantelle Taylor is the Head of Data Protection and DPO for L'Oréal (UK) Limited. Prior to this she worked as an Associate at Reed Smith within its IP, Information and Innovation Group, and at the BBC as a Data Protection Lawyer. In her current role, Chantelle is responsible for defining the data protection governance program, liaising with the ICO where applicable, and advising on a wide range of data protection and privacy issues in relation to marketing (B2B/B2C), HR, retail, security and digital technologies.



