SCL Women in Tech Law webinar: A Day in the Life: the in-house perspective - Wednesday 23 September 2020 @ 1 pm

When: 23/09/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Date: Wednesday 23 September 2020

Time: 1 pm - 1.30 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



Chair:

Sue McLean, SCL Trustee and Chair of the Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Speakers:

Hannah Grundon, Associate General Counsel, HSBC

Francesca Porter, General Counsel and Executive Team member, Onfido



Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Sue McLean, talks to experts from in-house and private practice, about a typical day in their lives working in the tech law sector. In particular they will discuss how they have adjusted to lockdown, how it has affected their work and any impact they think it will have going forward.

This event may be of particular interest to students, trainees and those considering a career in this sector.

Speaker's Details:

Hannah Grundon is Associate General Counsel and Deputy Head of HSBC’s Global Technology & Operations Legal Team and the lead business partner to HSBC Technology. She leads a team of senior lawyers working as business partners to HSBC Technology, Global Operations and Corporate Functions, guiding senior management and project teams in the execution of business and operational strategies.



Since joining HSBC in 2010, Hannah has been principal advisor to the Global Marketing function managing the Group Trade mark portfolio; seconded to Dubai to establish the Tech& Ops legal team for the region and has held roles as Global Head of Outsourcing and Head of Major Projects. Prior to joining HSBC, Hannah held roles at Diageo plc and law firm Addleshaw Goddard LLP.



Francesca Porter is General Counsel and Executive Team member at Onfido, a fast growth AI company who digitally prove people’s real identities using a photo ID and facial biometrics. Francesca trained and qualified at Hogan Lovells before spending several years in the Hewlett Packard legal team.



Administration Notes:

This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Bookings: Please email hello@scl.org to book a place. Please note: you cannot book this event online.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £140.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact SCL on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. SCL trainee and student members are also eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.