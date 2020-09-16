When: 16/09/2020
Code:
This event has been postponed and will be rescheduled shortly.
Date: TBC
Time: 3.00 pm
Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.
Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL
Volker Matz, an experienced project manager of large scale IT and digital transformation projects, will walk us through some of the ideas around visual project management that he wrote about in the August issue of Computers and Law, bringing them to life using slides and video.
SCL ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.
Tea and Tech sessions are proving to be very popular but if you've missed previous meetings, you'll find links to slide downloads and other related resources here:
https://www.scl.org/teaandtech
If you're an SCL member you will receive an email invitation with details of how to join this weekly event. Simply click on the link at 3 pm and follow the instructions. Attendees are asked to join the session on mute please and remain on mute unless you are speaking.
If you have yet to master Zoom, there’s support available here:
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362413-How-Do-I-Schedule-Meetings-
