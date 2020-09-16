SCL Tea & Tech: "Visual Project Management: A Guided Tour" with Volker Matz - Wednesday 16 September 2020 @ 3 pm

When: 16/09/2020

Code:

Date: Wednesday 16 September 2020

Time: 3.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Volker Matz, an experienced project manager of large scale IT and digital transformation projects, will walk us through some of the ideas around visual project management that he wrote about in the August issue of Computers and Law, bringing them to life using slides and video.

SCL ‘Tea & Tech’ meetings are informal drop-in discussions via Zoom for any SCL members who would like to attend and are designed to help support and keep us connected throughout this challenging time.

Tea and Tech sessions are proving to be very popular but if you've missed previous meetings, you'll find links to slide downloads and other related resources here:

https://www.scl.org/teaandtech



If you're an SCL member you will receive an email invitation with details of how to join this weekly event.



