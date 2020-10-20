SCL webinar: Key issues when launching mHealth technologies - Tuesday 20 October 2020 @ 10 am

When: 20/10/2020

Date: Tuesday 20 October 2020

Time: 10 am - 11 am

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Jacqueline Mulryne, Partner, Arnold & Porter

Dr Beatriz San Martin, Partner, Arnold & Porter

As digital technologies and artificial intelligence continue to revolutionise the healthcare industry, key stakeholders are looking to understand the legal environment to ensure quick market uptake.

In this webinar, Jackie Mulryne and Beatriz San Martin will discuss the use of mHealth technologies, focusing on:

What is mHealth?

When are mHealth technologies regulated as medical devices?

What IP is relevant to mHealth businesses and who should own it?

How do you protect mHealth technologies?

What issues are there with mHealth technologies accessing the market?

What data privacy issues should be considered?

Jackie Mulryne advises clients in the life sciences, medical devices, cosmetics and foods sectors, and has a broad practice providing regulatory compliance and public policy advice. She advises on UK and EU law, and has experience with a range of regulatory issues that arise throughout the product life cycle, including borderline classification, clinical research, authorisation, advertising and labeling, and pricing and reimbursement. She has assisted a number of life science and medical device companies in developing and implementing cross-border regulatory action and compliance programmes. In addition, Ms. Mulryne advises on privacy and data protection matters for life science and medical device companies, including the UK and EU framework under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Dr. Beatriz San Martin focuses her practice on the life sciences sector and emerging/disruptive technologies. She has significant first-chair experience handling cases before the UK Courts and the Court of Justice of the European Union, including high-profile European litigation. In addition to her patent and SPC experience, she also counsels on and litigates other IP rights including copyright, trademark, passing off, design rights, database rights and confidential information. Her cases have involved a wide range of technologies including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agrochemicals, insulation products, software, medical imaging and mosquito nets—the last of which concerned technical trade secrets and led to her involvement in the largest ever confidential information case litigated in England & Wales.

