SCL Women in Tech Law webinar - Finding your (work) tribe: the importance of community - Monday 26 October 2020 @ 12 pm

When: 26/10/2020

Date: Monday 26 October 2020

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Chair:

Anita Sivapalan, Travers Smith, SCL WiTL Committee Member



Speakers:

Sharon Thomas, Associate General Counsel, Genpact

Foluke Akinlose MBE, founder of the Precious Awards

Yvonne Dunn, Partner, Financial Services Tech Practice Lead, Pinsent Masons

"Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one." - Jane Howard, Margaret Mead



Do you shy away from networking? Is the prospect of walking into a room full of strangers, or speaking to a new person scary for you? You are not alone, most people hate the concept of "networking". However, we’ve all heard the phrase, “it’s not what you know, but who you know".

Done right, networking enables women to join communities, build relationships, raise profile, identify role models, find mentors and sponsors and expand our business opportunities. As we rise in our careers, we can also use our networks to help others coming up behind us.

Not only can joining communities outside of work help push us ahead at work, the relationships we make can provide a valuable support network. Plus it's a lot of fun.

In this session, we will discuss the importance of finding our [work] tribes. Our speakers will provide some top tips on how to get started and how to become comfortable with putting yourself out there when it comes to networking and self-promotion.





This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

