SCL webinar: Online Harms - Thursday 29 October 2020 @ 1 pm

When: 29/09/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Date: Thursday 29 October 2020

Time: 1 pm - 2 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Chair:

Patricia Shaw, SCL Trustee, CEO, Beyond Reach



Speakers:

Professor Lorna Woods, School of Law, University of Essex

Paul Herbert, Goodman Derrick LLP

Kostyantyn Lobov, Harbottle & Lewis LLP



This event will focus on the following areas:

1. An overview of what the Online Harms regime is looking like at this particular point in time, in light of the government's pending final response to the white paper and possible legislation in 2021.



2. Compare and contrast with VSP implementation (including elements of the 'harmful but legal' debate)

3. Non-standard platforms, i.e gaming platforms





Chair's Details:



Trish Shaw is a speaker, writer, IEEE P7003 Standards member and contributing writer and a tech ethics policy, governance and legal consultant.

Trish is an experienced technology lawyer with a demonstrated history of working in the data and information services industry. She is skilled in financial services and personal data regulation, risk management, legal compliance, negotiation, contracts, policy and process drafting, and stakeholder identification and management.



Trish is an SCL Trustee.



Speaker's Details:

Professor Lorna Woods started her career as a practising solicitor in a TMT practice in the City of London. She has extensive experience in the field of media policy and communications regulation, including social media and the Internet, and she has published widely in this area (see list of publications) as well as contributed to a range of studies and parliamentary inquiries.



In addition, Professor Woods is co-author of the textbook Steiner and Woods on EU Law (OUP) currently in its 13th edition and has written in the field of the internal market.



She is serving a second term as a member of the ESRC Peer Review College

Paul Herbert is a commercial lawyer with over 25 years’ experience in the media and technology sectors. Paul acts for various delivery platforms, broadcasters, production companies, digital publishers, authors, literary agents, distributors, technology companies, advertising, PR and communications companies, regulatory bodies and “gatekeepers”. He is an acknowledged specialist in the following areas: commercial, corporate, data protection, IP and media.



Kostyantyn Lobov advises on contentious matters involving all intellectual property and related rights. He advises at all stages of a dispute, from pre-action advisory and clearance work, to litigation in the High Court and beyond. His clients in this field include brand owners, members of the creative industries, IT, software and engineering companies; importers and distributors. They range in size from small tech start-ups to global companies with sizeable in-house legal teams.

Kostyantyn has a particular interest in the interactive entertainment sector, and the law on infringement of intellectual property rights through online distribution platforms. He also has experience of setting up and co-ordinating several anti-counterfeiting and customs enforcement programmes for major brand owners.

Kostyantyn is listed within the Brand Management section of the Legal 500, which notes that he advises brands and advertising agencies on regulatory and clearance issues, including handling of investigations by the ASA.

Administration Notes:

We are offering attendance at this webinar at the very special rate of just £10 + VAT (£12) for SCL members and £20 + VAT (£24) for non-members. Please email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice. Joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the webinar.



Free places for students in full-time education and those on a low income are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org



VAT invoices will be issued to fee paying delegates.

Fees can be paid by Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date.

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £140.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org



Please note the booking terms and conditions which apply to all SCL events: Application online or by email constitutes a firm booking and an undertaking to pay the webinar fee. As this event will be recorded - cancellations will not be accepted.

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.