When: 17/11/2020

Explore the science and ethics relating to neural interfaces

Date: Tuesday 17 November 2020

Time: 6 pm to 8 pm

Venue: Online - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Introduction:

Patricia Shaw, SCL Trustee, CEO, Beyond Reach

Bill Blackburn, Deputy Chair and Trustee, Friends of Imperial College

Speakers to include:

Dr Timothy Constandinou, Deputy Director, Centre for Bio-inspired Technology, Imperial College London

Lord Clement-Jones CBE, Chair of the House of Lords Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Co-Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence

Professor David Nutt, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Brain Science The Edmond J Safra Chair in Neuropsychopharmacology

Patricia Shaw, SCL Trustee, CEO, Beyond Reach Consulting

Jack Pilkington, Senior Policy Adviser, Emerging Technologies and Futures, The Royal Society



Neural interfaces are a mechanism to connect an electronic device with the brain, allowing control signals to flow bi-directionally between the brain and the device.

Research advances on Next Generation Neural Interfaces and brain science are now reaching the point at which microelectronic brain implants are technically and medically feasible, allowing a person (or another animal) to directly interact with a machine. The benefits to control an artificial limb or to provide brain stimulation to counter the effects of neurological disease are appealing. The potential for a machine to take control of a person is disturbing but a foreseeable potential outcome, particularly with AI in the loop.

This joint event between SCL and Friends of Imperial College will explore the latest research, look at the ethical aspects of neural interfaces and explore how regulatory arrangements need to be in place through international collaboration.



