CIArb Alexander Lecture 2020 "The future of dispute resolution" delivered by Professor Richard Susskind OBE - Thursday 12 November 2020 @ 6 pm

When: 12/11/2020

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Date: Thursday 12 November 2020

Time: 6 pm - 7.30 pm

Venue: Online

Cost: Free of charge

Bookings and further information at https://www.ciarb.org/events/alexander-lecture-2020/

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) are holding their 46th Alexander Lecture entitled 'The future of dispute resolution' on Thursday 12 November 2020. The lecture will be delivered by SCL President Professor Richard Susskind OBE.

About the event



Our public and private systems for dispute resolution are under unprecedented strain. In overcoming the challenges arising from COVID-19 and in seeking to make dispute resolution more accessible, a new mindset is needed. In a digital age, it is time now to look at ways not simply of automating our current practices but of using the power of emerging technologies to transform our systems for resolving disputes. During the COVID-19 crisis, many hearings have been conducted remotely. Although many lawyers, judges and arbitrators regard video hearings as the end-game, we are instead at the foothills of much more ambitious ways of settling our legal differences. As our machines become increasingly capable, often taking on tasks that previously were regarded as the exclusive province of human beings, thought is now being given to the application of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and asynchronous processes in courts, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution. There are many objections to these innovations but none that withstands detailed and well-intentioned scrutiny. While a shift towards technology-enabled dispute resolution will threaten old jobs it will also create new opportunities.

Programme (subject to change):

6.00pm - Welcome address and introduction, by Francis Xavier SC PBM C.Arb FCIArb, CIArb President

6.05pm - Alexander Lecture, by Professor Richard Susskind OBE

6.50pm - Q&A session

7.10pm - Closing remarks, by Catherine Dixon, CIArb Director General