SSCL: Data Protection Update and AGM - Wednesday 2 December 2020 @ 6 pm

When: 02/12/2020

A meeting of the Scottish SCL - free to attend and open to all

Date: Wednesday 2 December 2020

Time: 6 - 7 pm

Venue: Online - registrants will receive a link to join the meeting in advance

CPD: 1 hour (for Scottish Solicitors and Advocates)

Fee: Free (members and non-members welcome)

Chair:

Iain G Mitchell QC, Chair of the SSCL



Speakers:

Lynn Richmond, BTO LLP

John Forsyth, Lloyds Banking Group

David Goodbrand, Burness Paull LLP

Join us for a round up of all the latest data protection issues. Including cross border data transfers in light of Brexit and Schrems.

The Society’s AGM will take place prior to the seminar and usually lasts no more than 5 minutes.

Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and open to all. Please email mail@sscl.org to book a place



