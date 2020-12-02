When: 02/12/2020
Code:
A meeting of the Scottish SCL - free to attend and open to all
Date: Wednesday 2 December 2020
Time: 6 - 7 pm
Venue: Online - registrants will receive a link to join the meeting in advance
CPD: 1 hour (for Scottish Solicitors and Advocates)
Fee: Free (members and non-members welcome)
Chair:
Iain G Mitchell QC, Chair of the SSCL
Speakers:
Lynn Richmond, BTO LLP
John Forsyth, Lloyds Banking Group
David Goodbrand, Burness Paull LLP
Join us for a round up of all the latest data protection issues. Including cross border data transfers in light of Brexit and Schrems.
The Society’s AGM will take place prior to the seminar and usually lasts no more than 5 minutes.
Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and open to all. Please email mail@sscl.org to book a place
Administration notes
To join SSCL you must first join SCL. SCL membership includes at least 6 copies of the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SSCL meetings. The cost of annual SCL membership including SSCL membership is £140.00.
If you would like more information about the SSCL please email the Society at mail@sscl.org
Scottish Society for Computers and Law. A company limited by guarantee, Registered No. SC210310, Registered Charity No. SC030577, Registered in Scotland, Registered office: 1 Rutland Square, Edinburgh EH1 2AS.