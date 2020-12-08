SCL Tech Law Essentials Module: "Big Data and the Internet of Things" - Tuesday 8 December 2020 @ 12 pm

When: 08/12/2020

Non-member: £168.00

Professional member: £84.00

Date: Tuesday 8 December 2020

Time: 10.30 am - 12.30 pm (10.30 am -12 noon - screening of the pre-recorded webinar; 12 -12.30 pm - live Q&A with the speakers)

Venue: Online Webinar - part of the SCL Tech Law Essentials Programme - joining details will be emailed to attendees in advance

Fees: From £70 + VAT for SCL members

Speakers:

Miriam Everett, Partner - Head of Data Protection and Privacy, Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

David Coulling, Partner - Digital TMT & Sourcing, Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

Rachel Lidgate, Partner - Dispute Resolution, Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

In this session our panel of experts will cover:

A market overview of big data and IoT, including the scale, key players and use cases

Big data and data as an asset, including data opportunities and identifying the value of data

Internet of Things from an infrastructure perspective, including the benefits and opportunities

Commercial and contractual considerations, including protecting rights in data as well as privacy, cyber and data security, competition, consumer and other contractual considerations

Managing risk and disputes, taking a look at some of the key associated risks and how best to address them

To make this session as flexible as possible around your daily commitments, the training element of this event will be pre-recorded and available to view one week prior to the scheduled screening and live Q&A. The Q&A session is only open to those who have purchased the training webinar, either in advance or to view on Tuesday 8 December 2020. Therefore you can join the screening from 10 am or just the live Q&A session from 12 noon.

