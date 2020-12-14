SCL Outsourcing Group event: An interactive group session on some of the biggest issues affecting outsourcing - Monday 14 December 2020 @ 4 pm

When: 14/12/2020

Code:

Date: Monday 14 December 2020

Time: 4 pm - 6 pm

Venue: Online meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees in advance



Join us for what we intend to be a really interactive, engaging and thought-provoking group session on some of the biggest trends and themes affecting the outsourcing market.

We will kick off the session by presenting the findings of our survey of the SCL community’s views on those trends and themes (see below).

We will then devote the majority of the session to interactive group sessions. Each attendee will be assigned to a group session to take place in a Zoom breakout room, facilitated by committee members of the SCL Outsourcing Group. Following group discussion we will then bring together the wider group in a plenary session to share each group’s thoughts and provoke wider discussion.

The group sessions will be based around the following themes:

1. Outsourcing, globalisation and the post-Covid environment – facilitated by Steve Holmes, Partner, Baker Mckenzie

2. Digital transformation and the Cloud – facilitated by Kit Burden, Partner, DLA Piper and Joel Harrison, Partner, Milbank

3. Outsourcing in the financial services sector – facilitated by Kit Burden, Partner, DLA Piper and Nathan Evans, Partner, Memery Crystal

4. Project failure and dispute resolution – facilitated by Shobana Iyer, Barrister, Swan Chambers and Vik Khurana, Partner, Bristows

This format is designed to stimulate a wide-ranging and thought-provoking discussion, so we ask you to be prepared to share your thoughts and engage with each other during the session. We will capture the outputs of the session and publish them in the SCL magazine.

In advance of the session, please complete this short survey https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Y8AQTM/ (approx. 7 minutes) and indicate which two groups you would be most happy to participate in on the day. Please complete this by 5 pm on Friday 4 December.



Even if you cannot attend the session, we encourage you to complete the survey if you would like to contribute your views (and it would help us compile a larger and more meaningful dataset).

