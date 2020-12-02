"Trust in Tech: The Importance of Diversity in Tech": SCL and Baker McKenzie webinar - Wednesday 2 December 2020 @ 12 pm

When: 02/12/2020

Code:

Date: Wednesday 2 December 2020

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm

Venue: Online event. Joining details will be provided to you ahead of the session

Fee: Free of charge

SCL is delighted to be partnering with Baker McKenzie to enable SCL members to attend this event which is part of Baker McKenzie's Tech Week 2020 programme. This session will explore the diversity challenge in the tech sector and the role that lawyers can play in ensuring that D&I risks in tech projects can be identified and mitigated.

About Tech Week 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen technology and digital transformation rise to the top of the agenda for many businesses. Companies are increasingly relying on tech to help drive their business forward both internally and externally. When it comes to the interplay between technology and law, it’s a fast paced, constantly evolving area and can be a challenge to fully get to grips with.

There is continued focus in the tech sector on the importance of diversity to ensure that companies create products that work for users and do not create technology which discriminates or has biases baked in. In particular, in recent years we have seen intense scrutiny on ethics and the responsible design and development of AI.



