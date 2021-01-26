SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group event: IT Contracts '101' - Tuesday 26 January 2021 @ 4 pm

When: 26/01/2021

Introductory session for Trainees, Paralegals and 1-2 year PQE

Date: Tuesday 26 January 2021

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



Speaker:

Alison Berryman, Partner - Head of Technology and Commercial Law, Waterfront Solicitors LLP

Trainees, paralegals and 1-2 year PQE are invited to join this session organised by the SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group and designed as a companion and introduction to the SCL Annual IT Contracts Update taking place on 2 and 9 February 2021.

This event will be divided into two parts and will provide an introduction to IT contracts and refresher training.

Alison Berryman, Head of Technology Law at Waterfront Solicitors LLP will talk about the sorts of contracts you'll be faced with and the key differences.

This will be followed by a practical exercise with a sample / skeleton IT contract, switching from a supplier focus to a client focused agreement.

The event will conclude with a Q&A session.



Speaker Details:

Alison Berryman heads up the Technology and Commercial Law practice at Waterfront Solicitors LLP. Having trained at the firm and qualified back in 2006, she has spent the past decade and a half building up a practice primarily focused on supporting tech SMEs. Consequently, she has had the opportunity to work on a huge variety of technology contracts, and with some of the UK’s most innovative businesses.

In addition to her client work, Alison is the Training Principle at Waterfront and the number of trainees she has supervised is now well into double figures. She very much enjoys seeing trainees learn and their skills develop as they progress through the two year training period and beyond.



Administration Notes:

This event is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Bookings: Please email hello@scl.org to book a place. Please note: you cannot book this event online. All participants will be sent a joining link prior to the event.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact SCL on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



