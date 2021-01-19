SCL In-house Technology Lawyers’ Group Launch - Tuesday 19 January 2021 @ 1 pm

SCL is delighted to announce the launch of a new group for in-house technology lawyers

Date: Tuesday 19 January 2021

Time: 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Chair:

Clive Davies, Senior Counsel and Professional Development Manager, Legal & Commercial, Fujitsu



Facilitators:

Patricia Shaw, CEO, Beyond Reach, SCL Trustee

Chris James, Head of Digital Legal, Europe & UK, HSBC, SCL Fellow and Advisory Board Member

SCL is delighted to announce the launch of a new group for in-house technology lawyers. The new Group is the brainchild of SCL Trustee Trish Shaw and SCL Fellow and Advisory Board member Chris James.

The aim of this first event is to brainstorm the future role and activity of the group. We want this group to be designed by in-house lawyers, for in-house lawyers and be a space to share experience, expertise and challenges and to support the personal and professional development of those working in-house.

If you are an SCL member and working in-house then this event is for you and we encourage you to invite your in-house colleagues who may not (yet) be members of the Society.

Watch the video for more details and a personal invitation from Trish and Chris: https://vimeo.com/497222609/bc5bfd8164

