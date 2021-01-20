SCL Adjudication Scheme Mock Adjudication with Live Q&A - Wednesday 20 January 2021 @ 12 pm

When: 20/01/2021

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Date: Wednesday 20 January 2021

Time: 11.00 am - 12.00 pm (11.00 am -12 noon - screening of the pre-recorded webinar; 12 -12.30 pm - live Q&A with the speakers)

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



Speakers:

Matthew Lavy, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Terence Bergin QC, 4 Pump Court

Simon Henderson, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Laura Wright, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Iain Munro, Barrister, 4 Pump Court



This mock adjudication scenario features a software licencing agreement dispute and follows the dispute as it progresses under the SCL Adjudication Scheme. The scenario will demonstrate its key features and what it offers to litigants.

Introduction and commentary: Matthew Lavy and Simon Henderson

Adjudicator: Terence Bergin QC

Representing the Claimant: Iain Munro

Representing the Respondent: Laura Wright

The SCLA is a maximum three-month procedure for the resolution of “technology” disputes. That is any dispute arising from a contract for the provision of tech-related goods and services including software development contracts, outsourcing arrangements, systems integration contracts, IT consultancy contracts, software licensing agreements, blockchain/smart contracts and cloud computing contracts.

The Scheme is the result of considerable work of an SCL drafting committee, which included Matthew Lavy, and in the course of the session many of the key features of the Scheme will be discussed.

To read more about the Scheme please visit: https://www.scl.org/adjudicationscheme

To make this session as flexible as possible around your daily commitments, the training element of this event is pre-recorded and will be available to view in the E-learning section of our website prior to the scheduled screening and live Q&A. You can therefore join the screening from 11.00 am or just the live Q&A session from 12 noon.

Administration Notes:

This event is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Bookings: Please email hello@scl.org to book a place. Please note: you cannot book this event online. All participants will be sent a joining link prior to the event.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL website www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact SCL on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.

Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.