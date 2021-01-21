SCL Wellbeing event: "How to Thrive in Lockdown" - Thursday 21 January 2021 @ 12 pm

Date: Thursday 21 January 2021

Time: 12.00 pm - 1.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

Creators of the SCL Weekly Wellbeing blog Nick Watson and Gary Waters will be discussing strategies for managing your mindset and answering your questions on how to stay focused and thrive in (yet another) lockdown.

Unlike most Legal Technology entrepreneurs, Nick Watson https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickpwatson/ comes from a development background with a history of developing large, bespoke projects for a variety of industries including the Law. Launching in April 2016, Nick co-founded Ruby Datum, a user experience-driven, pioneering Virtual Data Room company. He also has a passion for wellbeing and is working towards a vision of a more mindful legal industry.

Gary Waters https://www.linkedin.com/in/gary-waters-742b10148/ is a respected coach and entrepreneur. Gary’s background includes building a #1 ranking hospitality business in one of the UK’s most competitive tourism markets in the South West of England. Gary decided to sell that business so that he could channel all his energy and focus into his passion, which is helping people through coaching. Gary specialises in helping clients develop an Empowered Mindset, which enables them to navigate life’s challenges on their own terms. He’s passionate about helping people create a life of purpose and fulfilment through Personal Coaching, Business Coaching and Consulting programmes.

