Exploring Artificial Intelligence and Competition Podcast: Episode 1 – The AI stack

We have teamed up with the LIDC (International League of Competition Law) to share another series of podcasts examining some of the increasingly pressing questions around AI and competition law.

Over six episodes, recorded in June 2026, Ben Evans, Elodie Vandenhende, Jonathan Williams and Florent Barbu will look beyond the current position to identify some of the pressures the changing landscape will bring to bear.

In the first episode, the panel unpacks the AI stack and considers some of the most salient and thorny competition issues emerging across it.

Drawing on the French Competition Authority’s analysis of generative AI and the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s work in the area, the discussion examines competitive risks relating to data, compute infrastructure, cloud services, and skills. The panel considers how incumbent firms might leverage positions across the value chain, and the significance of partnerships and minority investments involving ‘Big Tech’ and emerging AI firms. Cloud is a particular focus, including questions around switching, interoperability and egress fees.

Moving beyond the substance, the discussion considers the critical challenge of timing: How should authorities intervene in markets that are moving so rapidly? The panel reflects on the reality that assessments can become outdated as new models emerge and capabilities change. It is concluded that regulators must, therefore, balance the risk of allowing firms to entrench their market positions against the risk that intervention may constrain dynamic competition and innovation.

Switching gear, the panel turns attention to access to foundation models. While concentration remains a concern, the discussion considers how open-source development and rapid technological progress exert significant competitive pressure. The panel proceeds to consider how, despite entry at the application layer appearing relatively easy, scaling is much more difficult, with resources, talent, purchasing power, and access to customers increasingly determining which firms can move beyond the first rung.

The episode closes with a broader question about dynamism. The panel finds that, despite concerns relating to the significant advantages of scale, a new model or technical breakthrough can quickly disrupt established positions. For competition authorities, the challenge is to identify where intervention is genuinely needed while remaining vigilant where competitive pressure remains strong.

Panel

Ben Evans (Chair) is a Guest Researcher at NASAMER, Koç University Law School and a Postgraduate Researcher at UEA Law School and Centre for Competition Policy. He is a member of the Scientific Committee of the LIDC.

(Chair) is a Guest Researcher at NASAMER, Koç University Law School and a Postgraduate Researcher at UEA Law School and Centre for Competition Policy. He is a member of the Scientific Committee of the LIDC. Elodie Vandenhende is Deputy Head of the Digital Economy Unit at the French Autorité de la Concurrence.

is Deputy Head of the Digital Economy Unit at the French Autorité de la Concurrence. Jonathan Williams is Head of Community at Legora.

is Head of Community at Legora. Florent Barbu is Competition specialised Counsel at Simmons & Simmons.

The LIDC NEX GEN Podcast Series on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Competition’ explores some of the most topical and hotly debated questions with a panel of leading international experts from academia, regulation, industry, and legal practice.

The series was recorded on 5 June 2026, and the views and opinions expressed therein reflect the legal context and state of affairs up to that date.

You can also watch or listen via the LIDC website, YouTube or Spotify.