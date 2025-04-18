Exploring Competition in Cloud and AI Podcast: Episode 2 – Alternative Visions

We have teamed up with the LIDC (International League of Competition Law) to share a series of podcasts examining some of the increasingly pressing questions around cloud computing, AI and competition law.

Over seven episodes, recorded in November 2024, Ben Evans, Shruti Hiremath and guests will look beyond the current position to identify some of the pressures the changing landscape will bring to bear.

Episode 2: Alternative Visions

A look at the emerging alternative visions of the AI stack around the world.

Episode 2 considers alternative visions for the AI stack. The discussion begins by thinking about the emergent ‘EuroStack’, which is a strategic initiative to develop independent digital infrastructure across all layers of the stack and reduce reliance on non-EU technologies that was launched in the European Parliament in 2024. At a high-level, this approach represents a significant transition away from the prevailing regulatory approach focussed on competition in certain components of the stack towards an infrastructural approach driven by ambitious industrial policy. The panel proceeds to reflect on the approaches of different international jurisdictions, focussing in particular on the development of digital public infrastructure in emerging markets, and the issue of sovereignty. Crucially, the Indian examples of the Unified Payments Interface and the Open Network for Digital Commerce provide evidence that digital public infrastructure can promote significant competition. This prompts the panel to question whether regulatory intervention is necessary if there exists a sufficiently developed digital public infrastructure. Of course, it is essential that government initiatives are not mandated to the detriment of market-based solutions and are instead offered as alternatives. Ultimately, the co-existence of digital public infrastructure and private firm offerings may lead to a healthy competitive market.

Panel

Ben Evans (Chair) is a Postgraduate Researcher at the School of Law and Centre for Competition Policy, University of East Anglia. He is a member of the LIDC Scientific Committee.

Shruti Hiremath is Counsel in the Clifford Chance Antitrust Team in London.

Lauren Murphy is Founder and CEO of Friday Initiatives.

Sean Ennis is Director of the Centre for Competition Policy and a Professor of Competition Policy at Norwich Business School, University of East Anglia.

The LIDC NEX GEN Podcast Series on ‘Competition in Cloud and AI’ explores some the most topical and hotly debated questions with a panel of leading international experts from academia, legal practice and industry.

The series was recorded on 7 November 2024, and the views and opinions expressed therein reflect the legal context and state of affairs up to that date.

You can also watch or listen via the LIDC website, YouTube and Spotify.