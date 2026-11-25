Advocate General Kokott has given her opinion in Case C-826/24 P | Commission v Google and Alphabet (Google AdSense). She says the General Court was wrong to find that the European Commission had not shown that Google’s contract terms for its online advertising platform, AdSense, harmed competition.

She therefore recommends that the Court of Justice cancel the General Court’s judgment, which had overturned the Commission’s fine of almost €1.5 billion on Google, and send the case back to the General Court to be decided again.

Background

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has run the AdSense advertising platform since 2003. One of its services, AdSense for Search (AFS), lets website owners with a search box on their site show Google search ads when visitors search. The website owner earns a share of the advertising revenue. To use AFS, website owners could agree a “Google Services Agreement” (GSA) with Google. However, the standard GSA that Google had used since March 2009 included terms that limited or banned ads from AFS’s competitors.

After several complaints, the European Commission opened proceedings in July 2016 about three of these terms: an “exclusivity clause”, a “placement clause” and a “prior authorisation clause”. It told Google that they might amount to an abuse of a dominant position. In September 2016, Google stopped using the terms or changed them.

In March 2019, the Commission decided that between 2006 and 2016 Google had broken EU competition law three times by using these terms, and that together these formed one continuous breach. It fined Google almost €1.5 billion, with part of the fine also payable by Alphabet.

Google and Alphabet challenged the decision in the General Court. On 18 September 2024, the General Court cancelled it. It said the Commission had not looked closely enough at the relevant circumstances, especially how long the contracts lasted, and so had not proved the breaches.

The Commission then asked the Court of Justice to overturn that judgment. It asked the Court to dismiss Google and Alphabet’s challenge on the point of whether the terms could restrict competition between 31 March 2009 and 31 December 2015.

The Advocate General’s opinion

Advocate General Juliane Kokott recommends that the judgment be set aside and the case sent back to the General Court.

She explains that the Court of Justice has set out several tests (the “Intel criteria”) for deciding whether a dominant company’s contracts with its customers push competitors out of the market. One of these is how long the contract commitment lasts.

The Commission must examine all the relevant circumstances of a case. In her view, though, the General Court wrongly took this to mean that the Commission must analyse each individual criterion in great detail, and that failing to do so could by itself be enough to cancel the decision. As a result, the General Court demanded too much on the question of duration. It also did not link its conclusion on duration to the other criteria or weigh it against them as a whole.

She notes that, on the other criteria, the General Court had found that the terms could, in principle, have the harmful effects the Commission identified, and that the Commission had proved this. But the General Court undermined that finding by wrongly deciding that the Commission had not looked properly at the length of the GSAs or at whether customers had a one-sided right to end them.

She says it was wrong to require the Commission to examine and assess each individual contract and how it was applied to show whether and how far it contributed to the harm. In principle, it is enough to consider together all the contracts that matter to competition in the market, and their lengths. The Commission must then show that, given what they said and how the parties applied them in the period, they caused, or could have caused, harmful effects collectively. In her view, the Commission did this, including on the length of the GSAs and the commitments. It made an overall assessment and, in some cases, used average figures to work out how much the terms contributed to the harm.

She therefore considers that the Commission’s decision met the requirements for assessing duration individually and for assessing the Intel criteria overall. The General Court made a legal error in criticising the Commission for not examining, assessing and weighing the different circumstances and criteria properly as a whole.

Because the General Court wrongly found that the Commission had not shown the harmful effects of the terms, it also wrongly found that the breaches could not form one continuous breach.

The General Court has not yet considered some of Google’s other arguments, so the Advocate General recommends sending the case back. In particular, it must still deal with Google’s objections to the size of the fine of almost €1.5 billion. In any event, she says the fine should be reduced, because no one has challenged the General Court’s finding that the Commission did not show harmful effects in 2016.

We await the Court of Justice’s final decision.