Go and Try It: AI, the Enron Corpus and a Witness Who Was There

Earlier this year, Ken Tombs set out to test set out to test whether out-of-the-box AI, running on an ordinary workstation, could do real evidential work under proper governance. He christened it his Dossier Space experiment and in this last report he sets out his conclusions. He found out it could but the lessons were less about what the technology can do than, about the disciplines needed to defend what it does, and the quickest way to learn them is to try.

[SCENE: A court room in Houston in early 2006 where defence counsel is addressing the judge during the Enron trial]

Defence counsel: My Lady, I would ask the court to note one further name. Mr John Dudmesh.

The judge: He is not among the custodians whose mailboxes were produced, is he?

Defence counsel: He is not. He appears in a spreadsheet attached to an email circulated by Enron’s personnel department. That spreadsheet lists him as a contractor.

The judge: And why should that interest the court?

Defence counsel: Because at Enron, My Lady, “contractor” was a word that carried a very wide, and often dubious, range of meanings. Some contractors installed technical systems. Some arrangements described in similar terms later became the subject of criminal proceedings. On the documents before you, we simply do not know which kind of contractor Mr Dudmesh was.

The judge: So he is what, exactly?

Defence counsel: For present purposes, a person of interest…

That exchange is imagined. The spreadsheet and the man are not. John Dudmesh is, by coincidence, a neighbour of the author, and he agreed to take part in this Dossier Space exercise. Counsel’s question, who is this person and what does the record really say about him, took about fifteen minutes to answer on an ordinary desktop computer. This included drafting the questions to put to him. Before AI, that work would have taken hours at least. His participation turned an experiment into something real: a reminder that simply being in the wrong job at the wrong time can bring a person’s name before an inquiry – and have consequences.

This is the last in a series of articles that started in June, which argued that artificial intelligence had already arrived in professional practice. Revisiting a complex 2006 case, I estimated that a reading-in exercise which had taken more than 15 weeks of chambers resource could now be done in minutes, with timelines and preliminary “what if?” questions available at once. I also warned against mistaking fluent output for reliable analysis.

Over the summer that proposition was tested. This article reports what happened, and its main message is simpler than expected: go and try it.

The barrier to entry is far lower than most practitioners assume. The pilot used a standard Windows 11 workstation, a public evidence corpus, off-the-shelf AI, and direct processing costs of about £500. The author/operator is not a software engineer. Getting and preparing workable copies of the corpus was harder than setting up the computing.

Assisted by several non-legal colleagues though technically more literate than myself, we tried two ways of connecting the AI to the evidence, an agentic custody route and a direct one. I then in para-legal role, searched, analysed, and reported. Starting with the smaller version of the Enron corpus to the full ‘raw’ release with all its attachments, and found it no harder to work with just slower. And, by chance, we were able to test what the record said about one man against his own account of working at Enron as it collapsed.

None of this made the hard problems go away. Capability was rarely the difficulty. The difficulty was keeping a defensible path from question to answer when tools changed, searches timed out, context was lost or two reasonable methods gave different results. Those are lessons you learn by doing, not by reading policy. What follows sets out what we did, in enough detail for others to repeat it, and what we would tell anyone starting tomorrow.

Consider an apparently simple courtroom question. A witness says: “I hardly communicated with Person B about it.” Counsel asks an AI system how many times Person A communicated with Person B, and what those exchanges were about.

Almost every word hides a decision. Does a copied email count? Is a group message direct communication? Are ten replies ten communications or one exchange? How are duplicates in different mailboxes treated? What if someone used several addresses? Does “I spoke to B yesterday” prove a separate conversation?

The AI may answer in minutes. The evidential question is whether anyone can defend that answer later: whether the proposition can be traced through the procedure, reasoning and evidence that produced it, and whether that path survives challenge. You can be awash very quickly with minute detail that requires interpretation and weighting!

Existing doctrine already protects provenance, authenticity and chain of custody, and digital forensic standards such as ISO/IEC 27037 and ISO/IEC 27042 set out how electronic evidence should be collected and interpreted. But they assume a person can ultimately explain the analysis. An AI selects, transforms and compares information, and may change its approach as it goes. Its output can resemble expert reasoning without an expert witness behind every inference. Those principles need extending, not replacing.

The ultimate pilot architecture therefore worked as a supervised para-legal model. A human operator approved each question, its boundaries, and any material change of direction; one AI (the blue) did the detailed searching and analysis. Another (the red) acted as oversight and guide. Each experimental session followed a CIPDA plan (Context, Intent, Plan, Deliver, Assure), which sets the context and limits before the AI starts. ROMER (Reasoning, Observations, Method, Evidence, Report) then recorded the path from question to conclusion so that another professional could follow it. CIPDA governs the task; ROMER preserves the reasoning.

There are broadly two ways to let an AI loose on a body of evidence, and we tried both on a ‘sovereign’ workstation with the same explorations. The technology is fast approaching the point where what is inside it matters much less than how it is used. Quite different AI services could take over or supplement investigative and analytical work on the same desktop. Working within one sovereign, self-contained workstation environment, the pilot moved between AI providers without losing its method. Concerns about AI lock-in proved weaker than we expected.

Sovereign working for the pilot achieved near-zero corpus exposure: the source corpus stayed on the local machine, and only selected queries, metadata, summaries, and evidential extracts were passed to remote AI models. A reasonable upper estimate for the pilot is less than 0.01% by volume of the 2.24GB, 517,402-file CMU corpus left the workstation.

The agentic custody route. Here the AI reaches the evidence only through a custody server, built using MCP[1]. Its specifically built tools were deliberately limited: search mailboxes, list folders, read messages, extract headers, and create or check digital fingerprints (hashes). The server was meant to keep its own record of every search and retrieval, independent of the AI’s account of what it had done. All working on a Windows 11 workstation and its disks.

The direct route. Here the AI works with native, read-only access to the evidence on the local machine, its disks, and Windows 11 operating system, using the ordinary search tools of the windows workspace. It is simpler and faster, but the record of what happened must be built deliberately. By extension direct workstations could be networked, so that offices or team run their own Dossier Space while working to the same governance; which could let a practice grow and manage disclosure without a central custody layer.

The test case was a “hanging connection”. An email from Torrey Moorer to Daren Farmer in May 2000 begins “As per our phone conversation I sent you a fax…” and concerns six failed trades. Is there any other record of that call, that fax or those trades?

The first run, by direct search, took about fifteen minutes and found nothing to corroborate the call: a potentially useful finding. A previous run through the custody took about 26 minutes, with reconciliation on top, and added integrity checks on all three copies of the message. But it found 34 candidate messages where the first run had found 27, and the difference could not be fully explained because the raw first result set had not been kept. When we later checked, the custody log also held less than we had believed.

A later direct rerun (Session 14) reached the same central conclusion: no independent record of the call or fax exists in Farmer’s mailbox for the period. It also corrected two confident claims made along the way. The phrase that had been described as unique in the corpus appears in 38 files. References to Moorer, reported as 16, number 2,325.

The lesson is not that one route is better. Architecture does not confer validity. A custody server offers access control and logging, but those advantages vanish if the log is incomplete or results are quietly truncated. Direct access can be entirely defensible if it is read-only, anchored by hashes and reproducibly recorded. In practice, the custody route may suit evidence-platform suppliers and firms joining up many different systems; medium and smaller firms running their own infrastructure may find direct access simpler to scale, because custody sits inside their own audit trail. Either way, what matters professionally is whether the resulting claim is traceable, bounded, reproducible and open to challenge.

And the most valuable result of this whole exercise was a failure. It showed that a plausible answer and a defensible answer are different things, and that the gap between them only appears when you run the work twice.

Across the sessions a standard working cycle emerged, and it was not specific to Enron: search, hash, preserve, pool, reconcile and report.

Session 12 shows it at work. The question was deliberately neutral: reconstruct the documentary sequence around Vince Kaminski’s concerns about the valuation of the LJM and Raptor vehicles. Success did not mean finding wrongdoing. It meant a bounded, traceable account of what the record supports, what it suggests and what it does not establish.

An initial keyword search returned 81 messages. Removing duplicates and analysing headers produced a core set of 44. Mapping the participants then widened the enquiry before any message was read in full. The review located Kaminski’s concerns about valuations being supported without the related legal documents being examined, and a technical objection involving Arthur Andersen. Over about eight hours it produced ten substantive findings.

Just as important, it exposed the limits of the record: a meeting that was referred to but never documented, a missing attachment, and an original memorandum that survives only as quoted text in later forwards. Those gaps did not make the analysis fail; they defined its edge. A defensible AI-assisted chronology must distinguish what is directly present, what survives only indirectly, what has been inferred and what is missing. Missing evidence is analytically valuable: it marks the line between what the record establishes and what the analyst, human or AI, has supplied.

We began with the widely used Carnegie Mellon version of the Enron email corpus: around 517,000 messages from some 150 mailboxes. It is convenient, but it had been heavily processed to be usable by 2006 technologies. Attachments are absent, over half the files in a sample mailbox were duplicates, and the reply headers that link one message to the next had been stripped out. The original legal production appears to have optimised each email for individual review at the cost of the relationships between them. That is an evidence-governance finding. It was necessary to recode mail file names to revert previous adaptations, to get the closest back to the source for this corpus.

We then moved to the full release with all its attachments as the EDRM v2 set, around 73Gb on a 500Gb solid state ‘Dossier’ disk drive. We expected the scale to hurt. It did not. The same tools, the same method and the same governance applied, and the AI found its way around the larger corpus no less readily than the smaller one. The fuller version also preserved some of the threading information the smaller one lost, so the richer record was also the more useful one.

For practitioners the point is straightforward. Size is a question of storage and patience, not an analytical barrier. If you are going to try this, use the most complete or original version of the evidence ‘warts and all’ you can practically stream, and keep the smaller one for quick prototyping.

However, scale did not always favour AI. With 73GB of Enron data, we saw that very large investigations can create substantial time and cost overheads. Meaning a mix of AI and conventional search tools may be quicker and cheaper for some broad searches.

From person of interest to witness

The Enron corpus has been studied for more than twenty years, almost always as a closed record. Mr Dudmesh was working at Enron as a contractor when the company went into administration: someone who had been inside it. So we treated him exactly as the courtroom exchange above does: as a person of interest, in the investigative sense of someone whose place in the record needs to be understood before anything is concluded about him.

The search was quick. Working in Dossier Space, the AI found him where counsel found him: in a spreadsheet attached to an email circulated by the personnel department, listing him as a contractor. From there it traced his context through the rest of the corpus: who he worked alongside, what work he appeared to be doing, and where the record fell silent. His single clear entry in the output was not a conclusion about him. It prompted a short set of questions put to him verbally.

The interview confirmed the record and then went beyond it. In a one-to-one conversation, Mr Dudmesh confirmed what the mail corpus had shown. He then opened a line of enquiry the documents could never have supplied. A delivery of expensive chairs had arrived only a few days before the administration began. Then, abruptly, he and his colleagues were told to leave, and his contract was cancelled with immediate effect. His account confirmed how sudden the collapse was for the people working there.

He was able to say that none of his immediate colleagues had been aware of any wrongdoing. His own work had been the migration of Enron’s email from AOL to Microsoft, a project he never finished. He confirmed that the AOL system was intact and working as normal business right up to the end.

On that basis, Mr Dudmesh was no longer a person of interest to the inquiry. That is the result the process should produce when it works: the record raised a question, the question was put properly, and the answer closed it.

The exercise also showed three things the pilot was designed to expose.

Identity comes first. Contractors were generally not among the custodians whose mailboxes were collected. Anyone outside that group appears only through other people’s mail, in address lines, distribution lists, attachments and by name in the text. Here, one attachment carried the key fact about him.

The record is someone else’s view. Because he was not a custodian, every trace of him is filtered through what others kept. A single label such as “contractor” can look sinister in a courtroom and be entirely ordinary in life. Only context, and then the person, can tell the difference.

Memory and record test each other. The documents gave the interview its questions; the interview gave the documents their meaning, and added evidence, the chairs, the sudden exit and the unfinished migration, that no search could have found. Neither is automatically the better evidence. The value lies in holding them side by side.

There is an ethical reminder here too. The corpus is public, but the people in it are real, and many are still alive. A label in a spreadsheet was enough to make one of them a person of interest in an imagined courtroom. Mr Dudmesh took part knowingly and generously, and his account appears here with his agreement. The AI was very good at the mapping. The judgement about what it meant, and what was fair to say, stayed with people.

The pilot went further than planned, but its operating conditions were not achieved consistently.

Assurance and verification added roughly 60–65% to processing time per session[2]. Searches timed out. Logs were sometimes incomplete. Information could fall between the layers of the system. AI explanations occasionally moved the burden onto the operator rather than reducing it.

The hardest problem was the AI managing the work. As conversations lengthened, context was compressed and lost, agreed procedures were missed, and the leading AI tended to repair the machinery and press on, rather than stop and preserve the evidential position. It was also helping to design and fix the system it was working in. That is not only a memory problem, watch for those compactions, it is a conflict of roles! A watcher cannot impartially watch if it is also the thing being watched. Virginia and Frank Dignum make a related point about agentic AI generally: such systems act with apparent autonomy while their intentions remain inferred rather than declared. The pilot’s answer was to declare intent before the task and check conduct independently afterwards.

The architecture changed as a result. By the later sessions the work was split between separate roles: a subject AI doing the analysis on the local machine; a human operator approving scope and material changes; a leading AI designing and guiding each task; an infrastructure AI maintaining the tools; and a separate oversight AI the operator could consult to check what the leading AI proposed. The human operator became an active checkpoint rather than a reader of final answers.

The practical conclusion is plain: if the system doing the analysis also keeps the record, governance is a fiction. Governance is not a policy document; it is an operating discipline built from separate roles and independent records. No single AI can ever do this job confidently.

For anyone setting out, these are the perhaps obvious rules we would pin above your desk:

Know what question you are answering before you touch the evidence. Count only after deciding what counts as one. Decide rules on duplicates, copies, aliases, and quoted history first. Keep the raw results of every material search. You cannot reconcile what you did not keep. A timeout is not a zero, and a truncated result is not a complete one. Absence from the searched material is not absence from the world. Distinguish “not found”, “not searched” and “not available”. Be pedantic! Say what you intend to do before you do it, record what happened, and compare the two. A task is not complete until intention and execution have been reconciled. Govern at the level of the professional task; log at the level of the machine. Do not bury judgement in technical exhaust. Do not let the AI doing the work also keep the record. A deviation is not necessarily a failure; an undisclosed deviation is. If another competent run cannot reproduce the result, investigate before relying on it.

Behind these rules sits a way of scoring the work that emerged from practice. It looks at three things separately: procedure (scope, custody and provenance), reasoning (whether the ROMER path can be reconstructed and challenged) and conduct (whether what the AI says it did matches an independent record). These should not be averaged together. Strong reasoning does not repair broken custody, and a fluent report cannot vouch for its own search history.

Some conditions work as gates: if a person’s identity has not been established, no amount of accurate counting turns uncertain messages into a verified communication. In practice our multi-dimension scorecard worked, but not as intended: it was designed to grade the work, yet proved more valuable at exposing where the work had gone wrong. Multi-criteria methods such as the evidential reasoning approach (Xu, 2012) can help represent uncertainty within a criterion, but must never let strong presentation make up for a broken foundation.

Analytical capability is becoming much less tied to a firm’s size. The advantage will lie less in access to powerful AI, or large review teams, than in skilled licensed para-legals running governed, auditable workflows whose results the firm can explain and defend.

Large firms can gain substantial efficiencies in first-pass review, chronology and routine analysis, but must fit AI around their existing custody, permissions, training and responsibility. Medium-sized firms may gain the confidence to take on larger or more evidence-heavy matters, because the extra cost of AI-assisted research and review is low. For small and solo practices, AI is less about reducing staff than widening the range of work they can handle.

Liability follows the same logic. A supervising lawyer can question a junior’s reasoning directly; no one can examine every step an AI took. Responsibility must therefore rest on demonstrable control: a firm should be able to say, “This is what we asked the AI to do; this is how we constrained it; this is the independent record of what happened; and this is how a competent reviewer can check it.”

Regulators should move quickly. A practical starting point would be a multidisciplinary working group to simulate and examine existing standards and approaches, identify where they agree or differ, and develop a common basis for assessing AI-assisted evidence. Drawing on established forensic and technical practice, the group could produce a short, practical guide for judges to test and refine through real and hypothetical cases.

The Dossier Space pilot asked how far out-of-the-box AI could go on a demanding public evidence corpus. The answer is: surprisingly far. A modest budget and a controlled workstation now make possible investigations that were once out of reach for all but the largest computer teams. Scale was not the obstacle. Neither was capability.

The obstacle was discipline: keeping a defensible path from question to answer when things went wrong, as they always will. Those lessons do not come from policy papers. They come from running a search twice and getting different answers, from a log that turns out to be empty, and from a witness whose memory and record do not quite match.

On balance, my suggestion to colleagues is simple. Take a public corpus, perhaps not Enron in the first instance, possibly Charles Dodgson’s (AKA Lewis Carroll) 1850s symbolic logic on Project Gutenborg. Then explore reasoning and symbolic logic, as lawyers tend to be good at reasoning it should be familiar territory. He gives clear statements and his own resolution to the logic, – which occasionally exemplifies ‘it seems perfect until it is not.’

The core learning here is that no AI will ever be perfect, the point is to make any moment of doubt visible before confidence hardens into reliance.

Sources & references

Pilot documentation and records are available at https://github.com/BusinessCompass/Dossier-Space-Enron-test-corpus.

Tombs, K. (2026). “From PDSA to PDCA to CIPDA: structured improvement in AI-supported management reasoning.” International Journal of Quality and Reliability Management, 43(7), 1801. https://www.emerald.com/ijqrm/article/43/7/1801/1370088/From-PDSA-to-PDCA-to-CIPDA-structured-improvement

Dignum, V. and Dignum, F. (2025). Agentifying Agentic AI.

ISO/IEC 27037. Guidelines for identification, collection, acquisition and preservation of digital evidence.

ISO/IEC 27042. Guidelines for the analysis and interpretation of digital evidence.

ISO/IEC 42001. Artificial intelligence management system.

Xu, D. L. (2012). “An introduction and survey of the evidential reasoning approach for multiple criteria decision analysis.” Annals of Operations Research, 195(1), 163–187.

[1] Model Context Protocol (MCP), an industry standardised interface through which an AI system can access specified tools and data sources. It became problematic to maintain during the early stags of the pilot

[2] Against manual review baselines of 40–60 hours for comparable work, AI-assisted analysis with full logging remained five to eight times faster.